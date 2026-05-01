Roadzen to Attend Nordics’ Leading Automotive Event VECS 2026 in Gothenburg on May 5–6

Roadzen will join senior AI, automaker and mobility executives at a private, invite-only reception hosted by Business Sweden at the World of Volvo on May 4, ahead of VECS 2026, the Nordics' flagship automotive conference, as Europe emerges as a major market for the Company on the back of two global OEM insurance wins and drivebuddyAI regulatory tailwinds ahead of the EU GSR 2144 and EU NCAP 2026 in-cabin safety mandates.

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, will join VECS 2026 — the Nordics' leading automotive conference — on May 5–6 in Gothenburg. Roadzen opens the visit on May 4 as an invitee at a private, invite-only reception hosted by Business Sweden, the country's trade and investment council, at the World of Volvo, convening senior executives from Sweden's automakers, suppliers, and capital partners.

Sweden anchors one of the most concentrated automotive engineering ecosystems in Europe. Volvo Cars, Volvo Group, Polestar, and the broader Nordic supplier base are setting global benchmarks for software-defined, electrified, and autonomous vehicles — making the country a strategic market for Roadzen's expanding European OEM and fleet business.

Europe is emerging as a major market for Roadzen across both its insurance and mobility platforms. The Company has secured embedded insurance mandates with two Tier-1 global automotive manufacturers — the first announced in September 2025 in continental Europe, and the second in April 2026 in the United Kingdom — establishing Roadzen as an insurance technology partner to the world's leading carmakers across two distinct European markets. Roadzen's drivebuddyAI Driver Monitoring System (DMS) is validated for compliance with the European Union General Safety Regulation (EU GSR 2144), ahead of the EU NCAP 2026 in-cabin safety mandate. drivebuddyAI is also fully compliant with India's AIS-184, making it the only AI-powered driver monitoring platform in the world validated across two major regulatory geographies.

VECS 2026 draws more than global senior leadership from OEMs, suppliers, and AI/mobility solutions providers, with confirmed attendees including senior executives from Volvo Cars, Volvo Group, Polestar, NVIDIA, and TRATON Group.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world’s top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai .

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