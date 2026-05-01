The Death of the Cell Tower: Why the Infrastructure Backbone of the Internet May Already Be Obsolete, According to James Altucher

Washington, D.C., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, cell towers have been the backbone of how Americans connect to the internet and mobile networks. Today, there are more than 400,000 of them scattered across the country — towering steel structures that cost millions of dollars each to build, require constant maintenance, and have become an increasingly contentious issue in the communities where they’re installed.

Municipalities across the U.S. have pushed back against new tower construction for years, citing declining property values, aesthetic concerns, and unresolved questions about long-term health effects. At the same time, the promised rollout of 5G to rural America has largely stalled, leaving tens of millions of people with the same slow, unreliable service they’ve had for years.

According to Wall Street Journal best-selling author and technology analyst James Altucher’s recent free presentation , none of that is going to matter much longer — because the cell tower itself is about to become obsolete.

A Replacement Already Orbiting Overhead

Altucher’s presentation points to a company that has already deployed a constellation of more than 6,750 highly advanced satellites capable of beaming high-speed internet from orbit to any location on Earth — without a single tower, cable, or piece of ground-based infrastructure required.

“No more unsightly cell towers will be required around your neighborhood,” Altucher said. “You’ll simply receive lightning-fast internet, sent to you from high-tech satellites in space, at all times. Whether you’re in Manhattan or in a remote rural cabin, you’ll always have the chance to be connected.”

The service already reaches more than six million customers worldwide, a number growing at 50% year-over-year. It’s being used on cruise ships and commercial airlines, in active war zones and natural disaster areas when ground-based networks have been destroyed, and in more than 2.6 million households globally.

The Cost Equation That Could Bury the Incumbents

Beyond the technology itself, Altucher’s presentation argues the economics tell the real story. Traditional telecom infrastructure requires digging up neighborhoods, laying cables, and erecting towers — projects that can collectively cost hundreds of billions of dollars and take years to complete.

A space-based network sidesteps all of that. And because the satellites wrap the entire planet, the same network that serves a Wall Street office in Manhattan can reach the most remote farm in New Zealand or the poorest village in Africa — all without a single new tower being built.

That cost advantage, Altucher believes, is what makes the current telecom model unsustainable. He points out that Americans currently pay nearly $200 per month for internet service that ranks among the slowest in the developed world, while consumers in South Korea pay roughly $20 per month for speeds five times faster.

“Here in America you’re paying more than any other country for internet service that ranks among the slowest in the world,” Altucher said.

A $2.18 Trillion Industry Facing Disruption

Altucher sees the implications extending well beyond the end of cell tower construction. He argues in his presentation that the entire $2.18 trillion telecom industry — dominated by names like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Comcast — faces a fundamental competitive threat.

“Why would you, I or anyone else pay as much as $200 per month when, over time, Elon could begin to provide far better, faster, unlimited internet service, everywhere in the world, at a fraction of the cost?” Altucher said. “It’s the biggest no-brainer option ever.”

He also highlights what he considers a telling sign of the incumbents’ priorities. During one of the worst California wildfires in recent years, Verizon cut internet speeds for active-duty firefighters to 1/200th of normal levels, then forced them to pay double to restore service while they worked to save lives.

“To me, it’s criminal,” Altucher said. “Luckily, thanks to Elon’s innovation, that’s finally becoming a thing of the past.”

2.9 Billion People Still Waiting to Come Online

Altucher’s presentation says the disruption of existing telecom players is only part of the story. There are currently 2.9 billion people worldwide with no internet access whatsoever — most in remote areas that traditional infrastructure will never reach. A global satellite network changes that equation entirely.

“By connecting these people — many of whom live in remote, rural areas — it could help unlock trillions in further economic value,” Altucher said. “We’re talking about untold amounts of wealth on the line here.”

He sees a historical pattern repeating. Each time internet access has undergone a fundamental shift — from dial-up to DSL to cable broadband — the companies driving that shift have gone on to reshape entire industries.

“Every time the internet takes a huge leap forward, untold amounts of wealth are made over time by people who see it coming,” Altucher said.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, venture capitalist, and entrepreneur. His podcast, The James Altucher Show, has been downloaded more than 70 million times. His research is followed by over 150,000 readers through Altucher’s Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.