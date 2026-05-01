Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO and PERTH, Western Australia, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG, OTCQB:CYGGF) is pleased to advise, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, that all resolutions put to shareholders at today’s Annual General Meeting were passed on a poll.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the results of the resolutions, together with the proxies received in respect of each resolution, are set out in the attached schedule.

For and on behalf of the Board

Maddison Cramer

Joint Company Secretary

CYGNUS METALS LIMITED

ABN 80 609 094 653 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Held on Friday, 1 May 2026

RESULTS OF MEETING

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolutions voted on at the meeting If decided by poll Proxies received Resolutions



Result



Voting

Method



If s250U

applies



Voted For Voted Against Abstained* For Against Abstain Discretion No. Short description Number % Number % Number Number Number Number Number 1 Remuneration Report Passed Poll No 526,580,306 99.95 % 275,254 0.05 % 2,612,156 525,783,713 275,254 2,612,156 796,593 2 Election of Director – Ernest Mast Passed Poll N/A 524,543,815 92.01 % 45,572,841 7.99 % 0 523,747,222 45,572,841 0 796,593 3 Re-election of Director – Kevin Tomlinson Passed Poll N/A 570,073,288 99.99 % 43,368 0.01 % 0 569,251,695 43,368 0 821,593 4 Re-election of Director – Raymond Shorrocks Passed Poll N/A 522,102,024 91.58 % 48,014,632 8.42 % 0 521,305,431 48,014,632 0 796,593 5 Approval of 10% Placement Facility Passed Poll N/A 567,942,001 99.99 % 43,368 0.01 % 2,131,287 567,120,408 43,368 2,131,287 821,593 6 Ratification of agreement to issue Stage 4 Beryl Consideration Shares Passed Poll N/A 568,732,557 99.98 % 103,368 0.02 % 1,280,731 567,910,964 103,368 1,280,731 821,593 7 Ratification of agreement to issue Stage 4 Sakami Consideration Shares Passed Poll N/A 568,732,557 99.98 % 103,368 0.02 % 1,280,731 567,873,464 103,368 1,280,731 859,093 8 Insertion of Proportional Takeover Bid Approval Provisions Passed Poll N/A 568,463,288 99.92 % 453,368 0.08 % 1,200,000 567,666,695 453,368 1,200,000 796,593 9 Appointment of Auditor Passed Poll N/A 569,998,429 99.99 % 38,227 0.01 % 80,000 569,201,836 38,227 80,000 796,593 10(a) Ratification of prior issue of Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1 Passed Poll N/A 495,197,025 99.99 % 44,099 0.01 % 36,846,847 494,400,432 44,099 36,846,847 796,593 10(b) Ratification of prior issue of Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A Passed Poll N/A 495,197,025 99.99 % 44,099 0.01 % 36,846,847 494,175,432 44,099 36,846,847 1,021,593



* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.