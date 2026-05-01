San Leandro, CA, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results may vary. Individual outcomes depend on consistent use, physical condition, and other factors. This device is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical condition. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use if you have a serious spinal condition or have undergone back surgery. See full terms and conditions at https://offer.biocorerenew.com/backrestore/inter. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

"Under investigation" in this release refers to consumer research activity around Back Restore — including searches related to official-site verification, complaints, scam concerns, product features, and category comparisons. No legal, regulatory, or government investigation is stated or implied.

Back Restore provides direct-to-consumer product information so individuals can evaluate device features, intended use, and purchase terms before making a decision.

Back Restore at a Glance

Three-therapy system: Dynamic Traction, Thermal Hydro-Therapy, and Neuromuscular Vibration

Dynamic Traction, Thermal Hydro-Therapy, and Neuromuscular Vibration Designed for 15-minute daily sessions at home

Designed to work while lying flat on the floor or bed — no inversion required

Multiple intensity levels with remote control included

Supports up to 300 lbs (136 kg)

90-day money-back guarantee

Ships from a US warehouse, direct-to-consumer

View the current Back Restore offer (official Back Restore page)

Why Consumers Are Searching "Back Restore Under Investigation" and "Back Restore Scam"

Searches like Back Restore under investigation, Back Restore scam, Back Restore complaints, and Back Restore official website are common for any direct-to-consumer device that addresses chronic pain. That makes sense. Chronic back pain is a condition people have often spent years trying to manage — sometimes through multiple treatments, some of which did not deliver. When a device makes specific mechanical claims, careful consumers do their homework first.

That verification behavior is healthy, and this release is built to support it. The sections below cover how the Back Restore Tri-Therapy System is engineered to work, what the device actually does during a session, what the guarantee covers, and where to find current terms directly from Back Restore. There is no government, regulatory, or legal investigation involving Back Restore. The search behavior reflects consumer due diligence, not a finding.

How At-Home Spinal Decompression Works

The lumbar spine carries the bulk of the body's load throughout the day. Spinal discs — the cushioning structures between vertebrae — are compressed by this weight over time. When discs compress, they can reduce the space available for the nerves that run between vertebrae, creating the pressure associated with lower back pain and sciatica-type discomfort.

Spinal decompression works by applying traction along the axis of the spine — gently elongating the lumbar region to create space between vertebrae and lower the pressure that builds up during daily activity. Clinical decompression tables used in physical therapy settings apply this same mechanical principle. At-home decompression devices are built to deliver controlled axial traction in a format that supports daily use without requiring a clinic visit.

Heat therapy compounds this effect. Spinal discs receive limited direct blood supply and depend on diffusion from surrounding tissue for nutrient exchange. Applying heat to the lumbar region is designed to support normal tissue circulation in an area of the body that receives limited direct blood supply due to the density of spinal structures. Muscle relaxation is the third piece: tight lumbar muscles can pull the spine back toward compression after a decompression session. Vibration applied during traction is intended to help relax those muscles so the positioning achieved during the session is better supported.

Back Restore is built to combine all three of these mechanisms — traction, heat, and vibration — simultaneously in a single 15-minute session.

The Regenesis Tri-Therapy System: How Back Restore Is Engineered

The Back Restore Tri-Therapy System works by delivering three therapies at the same time, rather than in sequence. Here is what each component is designed to do.

Dynamic Traction

The traction component works by applying axial decompressive force along the lumbar spine while the user lies flat. The device's curved arch is positioned under the lower back, and as the user relaxes into it, the spine is gently elongated. This is designed to lower the intradiscal pressure that accumulates through standing, sitting, and physical activity. The flat-lying position makes it accessible for most users and avoids the inversion and balance requirements of inversion tables.

Thermal Hydro-Therapy

The heat function is designed to support normal tissue circulation in the lumbar region during the decompression session. The heat is intended to go beyond surface warmth and reach deeper tissue — supporting blood flow to an area of the body that typically receives limited circulation due to the density of spinal structures. Heat intensity is adjustable via remote control, from mild warmth to a more substantial therapeutic level.

Neuromuscular Vibration

The vibration component is designed to relax the lumbar muscles during the traction session. Muscle tension is one of the factors that can limit how effectively decompression positioning may be maintained after a session ends. By applying high-frequency vibration during traction — rather than before or after — Back Restore is built to address muscle tightness at the same time as the mechanical decompression is occurring.

The three systems run together. Users select Auto mode for the full combined session or adjust traction and heat intensity independently using the remote.

"Best Long-Term Relief": What the Search Phrase Actually Means

"Best long-term relief" is a high-volume consumer search phrase that reflects what people managing chronic lower back discomfort are actually looking for: not a one-time fix, but something that supports ongoing lumbar comfort consistently enough to become part of a daily routine. It is treated as a consumer search phrase in this release, not as a clinical outcome claim.

Back Restore is designed to support ongoing lumbar comfort through daily traction-style positioning, heat, and vibration. The 15-minute daily format is specifically built for consistency — the same session, repeatable every day, with adjustable intensity as the user builds familiarity with the device. The 90-day guarantee period is long enough to evaluate whether consistent daily use is delivering the relief a buyer is looking for, and to return the device if it is not.

View the current Back Restore offer (official Back Restore page)

Session Structure and Settings

Setting up a Back Restore session takes three steps. Place the device on a flat surface — floor or bed. Position the curved arch under the lower back and lie back. Use the remote to start the Tri-Therapy System, choosing Auto for the full combined experience or adjusting heat and traction individually. The session runs 15 minutes.

Back Restore recommends starting at the lowest traction and heat settings for the first few sessions and increasing intensity gradually. Most users find the combination of heat and traction relaxing rather than strenuous once they have grown accustomed to the stretch.

Session Length 15 minutes Recommended Frequency Daily Weight Capacity Up to 300 lbs (136 kg) Intensity Settings Multiple levels, remote-controlled Modes Auto (full Tri-Therapy) and manual adjustment Power Plug-in (included)

Guarantee and Return Policy

Back Restore includes a 90-day money-back guarantee on all purchases. The guarantee window is long enough for buyers to complete a meaningful trial — daily 15-minute sessions over several weeks — and assess whether the device fits their routine. Customers who are not satisfied within 90 days may return the device for a full refund. Return shipping is the customer's responsibility.

For items valued over $75, Back Restore recommends using a trackable shipping service when returning. Full guarantee terms, conditions, and the return process are available at the official website.

Availability and Requirements

Back Restore is available for purchase in the United States via the official direct-to-consumer website. The device ships from a US warehouse. It requires a standard electrical outlet and is designed for adult use.

Individuals who have undergone spinal surgery should consult their physician or surgeon before use. Eligibility after back surgery depends on the specific procedure, and Back Restore recommends receiving clearance from a qualified healthcare provider before beginning sessions. Current pricing, active promotions, and shipping details are listed at https://offer.biocorerenew.com/backrestore/inter.

Contact Information

Back Restore customer support is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Email: support@biocorerenew.com

support@biocorerenew.com Phone: 1-888-844-4024

1-888-844-4024 Return Address: Back Restore, 1777 Abram Ct #1692, San Leandro, CA 94577, USA

Back Restore, 1777 Abram Ct #1692, San Leandro, CA 94577, USA Company Address: Back Restore, 18627 Brookhurst St #1300, Fountain Valley, CA 92708, USA

Frequently Asked Questions

What is "Back Restore under investigation" referring to?

This phrase reflects consumer search behavior — specifically, buyers researching the Back Restore device before purchasing. It does not refer to any legal, regulatory, or government investigation. Back Restore is a direct-to-consumer home-use device sold with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

What conditions is Back Restore designed to support?

Back Restore is designed for adults experiencing lower back discomfort, including discomfort associated with sciatica, herniated or bulging discs, spinal stenosis, and pinched nerves. The device is designed to work by applying decompressive traction to support reduction of spinal pressure associated with these conditions. These are common conditions consumers research when exploring decompression-style devices. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical condition.

How is Back Restore different from a foam roller or inversion table?

Foam rollers are designed to work on surface musculature without applying traction to the spine. Inversion tables require users to hang inverted, which creates space and safety considerations that limit practical daily use. Back Restore is designed to apply axial traction while the user lies flat, combining decompression with heat and vibration in a format built for daily home sessions.

Is there a weight or height limit?

Back Restore is built to support users up to 300 lbs (136 kg). The curvature is designed to fit the natural lumbar arch across a range of heights and body types.

How often should Back Restore be used?

Back Restore recommends 15 minutes of daily use for consistent results. Sessions can be completed in the morning or in the evening depending on what fits a given routine.

Can Back Restore be used after back surgery?

Whether Back Restore is appropriate after surgery depends on the specific procedure. Back Restore recommends consulting the treating physician or surgeon before beginning sessions following any spinal surgery.

What does the 90-day guarantee cover?

The guarantee covers the full purchase price. Customers who are not satisfied within 90 days of purchase may return the device for a full refund. Return shipping costs are the customer's responsibility. Full terms are available at the official website.

Summary

Back Restore is a home-use spinal decompression device built around the Regenesis Tri-Therapy System™ — combining Dynamic Traction, Thermal Hydro-Therapy, and Neuromuscular Vibration in 15-minute daily sessions. The device is designed to support ongoing lumbar comfort by applying axial traction to reduce spinal pressure, heat to support normal tissue circulation in the lumbar region, and vibration to relax the muscles that can limit how long decompression positioning may be maintained.

Consumer searches for Back Restore long-term relief support and Back Restore Tri-Therapy System reflect genuine interest in how this device is engineered differently from passive back supports and single-function massage tools. The 90-day guarantee gives buyers enough time to evaluate consistent daily use before committing. Current pricing and full terms are available at the official Back Restore page.

View the current Back Restore offer (official Back Restore page)

Additional Back Restore Coverage

Results May Vary: Individual outcomes depend on consistent use, physical condition, age, and other factors. The experiences described on the Back Restore website are not representative of typical outcomes for all users.

Health and Use Disclaimer: Back Restore is a home-use wellness device. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical condition. Users with serious spinal conditions, prior spinal surgery, or active injury should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Pricing Disclaimer: Pricing, promotional offers, and availability are subject to change without notice. Current pricing is available at https://offer.biocorerenew.com/backrestore/inter.

Marketing Disclosure: This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Back Restore. See full terms and conditions at https://offer.biocorerenew.com/backrestore/inter.