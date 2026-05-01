Career Reset & Restore Formula Launches 5- Step Program

Grapevine, TX , May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More professionals than ever are pausing mid‑career and asking the same question: What’s next for me? In today’s unpredictable and highly competitive hiring landscape, even accomplished professionals can feel stuck, overlooked, or unsure of their next move.





Career Reset & Restore Formula





Career Reset & Restore Formula™ was created specifically for mid‑ to late‑ career professionals who need space to reset, regain clarity, and move forward with purpose.

This proven 5‑step formula helps clients cut through the noise and reposition themselves for the modern job market:

Clarity & Direction – Get clear on what you want and where you’re going

– Get clear on what you want and where you’re going Modern Career Branding – Position your experience to stand out today

– Position your experience to stand out today Interview Generating Strategy – Create momentum and real opportunities

– Create momentum and real opportunities Interview Fluency – Communicate value with confidence and ease

– Communicate value with confidence and ease Compensation & Offer Strategy – Navigate offers with clarity and control

Clients consistently share strong reviews and outcomes, citing renewed confidence, strategic focus, and measurable progress in their career transition.

If you’re feeling stuck, questioning your direction, or navigating a career transition that isn’t moving forward, Career Reset & Restore Formula™ offers a structured, human approach to realigning your career with where you are now.

If you’re asking, “What’s next for me?”

Book a time to reset, restore, and realign your career.

Visit www.careerresetrestore.com





Meet Your Senior Career Coach | Job Strategist - Jim Munson

About Career Reset & Restore Formula



Career Reset & Restore Formula™ helps mid‑ to late‑career professionals pause, gain clarity, and move forward with purpose. Navigating today’s hiring landscape is harder than ever. I help clients with a proven 5 step formula: • Clarity & Direction • Modern Career Branding • Interview Generating Strategy • Interview Fluency • Compensation & Offer Strategy Check out our reviews! If you’re asking “What’s next for me?" Book a time with me to reset, restore, and realign your career.

Press inquiries

Jim Munson

jim.munson.careercoach [at] outlook.com

https://www.careerresetrestore.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BpPv_7Umwog