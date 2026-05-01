The United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) Announces Registration Reimbursement to Families Unable to Participate in the 2025-26 Season

Nashua, New Hampshire, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) has completed a post-season review related to player registrations connected to several teams that underwent ownership changes due to the sudden departure of a previous owner. This review determined a clear need for the repayment of registration fees to players impacted by this change that were subsequently unable to play in the 2025-26 USPHL season.

The teams affected included the Casper Warbirds, the Presque Isle Frontiers, the Woodstock Slammers, the Bold City Battalion, the Evansville Mariners, the Wisconsin Dells Ducks, and the Burlington Beavers.

After the abrupt exit of the previous owner, many players were left without an opportunity to compete, and the league’s primary focus was to stabilize team operations and ensure players were relocated into safe, compliant, and development-focused environments for the season.

As a result of this transition:

The Casper Warbirds successfully transitioned to new ownership and competed in the NCDC Mountain Division

successfully transitioned to new ownership and competed in the NCDC Mountain Division The Woodstock Slammers operated under new ownership in the NCDC

operated under new ownership in the NCDC The Burlington Beavers ceased operations

The Bold City Battalion and the Dells Ducks ceased operations during the 2025–26 season

ceased operations during the 2025–26 season The Evansville Mariners did not operate during the 2025–26 season

did not operate during the 2025–26 season The Presque Isle Frontiers ceased operations and players were declared free agents. A new team was created and former Frontiers were offered spots.

Throughout the season, USPHL staff worked directly with coaches and programs across the league to place affected players onto active teams, minimizing disruption to their development and ensuring continued participation wherever possible.

“The USPHL remains deeply committed to its players and families,” said USPHL Commissioner Tony Zasowski. “While the circumstances were highly disruptive, our focus throughout the season was ensuring every athlete had a place to play and continue their development. We are now taking additional steps to address the financial impact on those who were affected.”

Following the conclusion of the season, the USPHL conducted a comprehensive audit of player registrations associated with these organizations and identified families who registered with the expectation of participating on USPHL teams, but ultimately did not compete in USPHL play during the season.

As a result, the USPHL will provide full reimbursement of league registration fees to any player who registered for one of the impacted teams and did not participate in UPSPHL competition during the 2025–26 season. The league will begin the refund process following completion of the audit review and verification of eligible registrations.

About the United States Premier Hockey League

The United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) is the nation’s largest amateur ice hockey league and a leader in player development across North America. Founded in 2012, the USPHL was built to provide a clear pathway for aspiring athletes to reach their highest potential—from youth and junior hockey to college and professional levels.

The league fields over 150 teams across multiple divisions, including the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC)—a tuition-free junior league—as well as Premier and Elite junior divisions, and youth divisions from 8U through 18U. The USPHL’s reach spans coast to coast and includes teams in the United States and Canada, creating unmatched exposure and competition for players.

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