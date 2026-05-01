Publication of Annual Financial Statements 2025 – Shell International Finance B.V.

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

Regulatory Information Service Announcement

Publication of Annual Financial Statements – Shell International Finance B.V.

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces on behalf of Shell International Finance B.V. (“SIF B.V.”), that SIF B.V. has on 29 April 2026 published its annual financial statements for the period ended 2025 (the “Financial Statements”).

The Financial Statements will be made available online and for download in pdf format at: https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/financial-reports-and-articles-of-association.html.

On 29 April 2026 a copy of the Financial Statements was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. This document will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This announcement is made in accordance with PRM 5.1.3R and UK Listing Rule 17.2.


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