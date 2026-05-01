Wealth & Legacy Alliance, a division of The RED Carpet Connection, Opens Applications as Surge in Executive Isolation Drives Shift Toward Vetted Leadership Communities

Las Vegas, NV, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, NV - May 01, 2026 - -

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, PhD, MPH of Wealth & Legacy Alliance, a division of The RED Carpet Connection, is now accepting applications for a private, vetted leadership community following a measurable increase in demand from executives and entrepreneurs seeking more aligned, high-trust environments.

Internal intake activity over the past 30 days indicates a notable rise in inquiries and early-stage applications from leaders across multiple industries. Applicants consistently report a lack of access to peer-level conversation despite maintaining professional networks and personal support systems.

Many describe a gap between being supported and being understood. While family members, colleagues, and advisors provide input, they often do not share the same level of responsibility, risk exposure, or strategic pressure. As a result, leaders report filtering conversations and limiting discussion of high-impact decisions.

Peer-reviewed research provides context for these reports. Social isolation has been shown to reduce cognitive performance and decision accuracy under pressure (Killgore et al. 2020). Additional findings indicate that perceived loneliness affects executive function and strategic thinking capacity in high-responsibility roles (Hawkley and Cacioppo 2020). These studies are referenced to explain broader leadership behavior patterns and are not specific to the Wealth & Legacy Alliance.

Research in group dynamics shows improved outcomes in environments where individuals operate within high-trust settings and share relevant context (Pescosolido 2021). Since 2020, industry reporting has also indicated increased movement toward private networks as executives move away from large, open-access networking models that lack intimacy and alignment.

The RED Carpet Connection started this division of Wealth & Legacy Alliance, after multiple clients expressed lonliness and a need to mastermind with like people at there level of expertise. Wealth & Legacy Alliance operates as an application-based community with controlled entry and structured placement. Applicants are reviewed based on experience, objectives, and operational scope. Accepted members are placed into groups aligned by expertise, business level, and responsibility.

The organization uses a tiered model that supports emerging leaders, established entrepreneurs, and high-level executives. Groups engage in direct discussion, strategic collaboration, and partnership development, with the stated goal of improving decision-making clarity and reducing operational friction.

Patterns observed in prior community implementations led by Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller provide historical context for this model. In previous projects, participant groups expanded from approximately 100 to over 500 members while maintaining engagement. Smaller mastermind groups have also grown from fewer than 20 participants to several hundred, with increased collaboration observed among members. These figures are presented as historical observations and are not audited performance claims.

"Access to aligned peers reduces the need to over-explain who you are, what you carry, or why your work matters," said AJ "King Kato" Puedan, Founder of KingKatoWisdom.com and the Authentic Intelligence Method. "In the right room, with the right group of people that understand the context faster, the conversation can move toward growth, collaboration, and real support almost instantaneously."

An early applicant reported that structured peer placement enables discussions to move forward more efficiently, thanks to shared context and similar operational experience. Plus, it provides the desire to grow and move to other groups within the community.

"Many leaders maintain strong networks, yet lack a space where they can communicate at full capacity," said Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller. "When individuals are placed in environments where shared context exists, conversations become more direct and more effective."

Placement within Wealth & Legacy Alliance, under the umbrella of The RED Carpet Connection, is determined through a structured review process at WealthandLegacyAlliance.com, or by contacting AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com or +1-419-722-6931.

About Wealth & Legacy Alliance

The Wealth & Legacy Alliance is a private, application-based community for entrepreneurs, executives, and high-level leaders, including CEOs, celebrities, entertainers, athletes, and military leaders, all under the umbrella of TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC. The organization uses a vetted entry process and structured group placement to support strategic collaboration, wealth development, and long-term legacy outcomes.

About The RED Carpet Connection

The RED Carpet Connection, LLC is a neuroscience-driven executive advisory firm with divisions including The SubConscious Connection for mind mastery, Ignite Your Relationship for consulting and personal development, and the Wealth & Legacy Alliance, a mastermind community, all of which serve high-level entrepreneurs, CEOs, celebrities, and athletes seeking influence, visibility, decision precision, and legacy growth.

About Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, PhD, MPH, is a neuroscience-driven executive advisor and founder of The Red Carpet Connection, LLC, which has multiple divisions to support client needs. She has built and guided structured communities and masterminds for clients, supporting growth, engagement, and collaboration. She advises entrepreneurs, executives, and public figures on decision-making, influence, and strategic positioning.

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For more information about TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, contact the company here:



Wealth & Legacy Alliance

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Ph.D., M.P.H, CHt, CNLP

+1-419-722-6931

andreaadamsmiller@theredcarpetconnection.com

8155 Township Road 89, Findlay, OH 45840