Derma Essential Claims Evaluated: Investigating the Ingredients Inside DermaEssential Healthy Skin Support Formula

Largo, FL, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Derma Essential is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement, especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medication, under 18, or managing a known medical condition. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Brand Derma Essential Category Dietary Supplement — Skin Support Serving Size 2 capsules daily Supply Per Container 30 servings (60 capsules) Key Ingredients Biotin, Vitamin C, Zinc, Horsetail Extract, B-Vitamins Guarantee 60-day refund window — see return terms at official page Starting Price $49 per bottle (6-bottle package) Website improvingourhealth.com/del-aff-click-dtc/

View the current Derma Essential offer (official Derma Essential page)

This Derma Essential claims evaluated overview focuses on label transparency, ingredient structure, and purchasing terms rather than promotional interpretation.

Search interest around Derma Essential claims evaluated, Derma Essential supplement facts, and Derma Essential ingredients reflects standard consumer due diligence in the supplement category. Buyers commonly review ingredient labels, pricing structures, and return policies before purchasing, and this release focuses on those exact elements using the information provided in the product materials.

Derma Essential Claims Evaluated Through the Supplement Facts Panel

The most direct way to evaluate any dietary supplement is to start with what is on the label. The Derma Essential supplement facts panel lists every active ingredient, its amount per serving, and its percentage of the established Daily Value where applicable. No claims about what the formula does go beyond what the label and DSHEA-compliant structure/function statements support.

Derma Essential is a 60-capsule dietary supplement with a serving size of two capsules and 30 servings per container. The active ingredient profile is built around biotin, vitamin C, zinc, three B-vitamins, calcium, and horsetail extract — each included at specific, label-verified amounts. The formulation is encapsulated in gelatin capsules and manufactured in an FDA-registered facility using globally sourced ingredients.

View the current Derma Essential offer (official Derma Essential page)

What the DermaEssential Healthy Skin Support Formula Includes

The full supplement facts panel for the DermaEssential healthy skin support formula per two-capsule serving is as follows:

Ingredient Amount Per Serving % Daily Value Vitamin C (as ascorbic acid) 157 mg 174% Vitamin B3 (as niacin) 30 mg 188% Vitamin B6 (as pyridoxine hydrochloride) 1.6 mg 94% Biotin 4,620 mcg 15,400% Vitamin B5 (as d-calcium pantothenate) 14 mg 280% Calcium (as dicalcium phosphate) 11 mg 1% Zinc (as zinc oxide) 12 mg 109% Horsetail (Equisetum arvense) Extract 25 mg †

† Daily Value not established.

Other ingredients: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Gelatin (capsule), Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate, Titanium Dioxide.

The label also notes that Vitamin C may change color with age, which does not affect potency.

How Derma Essential Uses Biotin, Vitamin C, Zinc, B-Vitamins, and Horsetail Extract

Each ingredient in the Derma Essential skin support formula is included at a specific, label-verified amount. Here is what the ingredient selection reflects in terms of standard supplement formulation practice:

Biotin (4,620 mcg / 15,400% DV)

Derma Essential includes biotin to support normal nutrient pathways associated with hair, skin, and nail supplement formulas. Biotin is an essential B-vitamin (B7) and one of the most widely used ingredients in this supplement category. The 4,620 mcg amount represents a high-potency inclusion consistent with skin and beauty supplement formulations.

Vitamin C (157 mg / 174% DV)

Derma Essential includes vitamin C as an antioxidant nutrient involved in normal collagen formation. The ascorbic acid form is a commonly used supplemental form. At 157 mg per serving, the formula delivers 174% of the established Daily Value.

Zinc (12 mg / 109% DV)

Derma Essential includes zinc as an essential mineral used in many skin-support supplement formulas. The zinc oxide form delivers 12 mg per serving, representing 109% of the Daily Value.

Horsetail (Equisetum arvense) Extract (25 mg)

Derma Essential includes horsetail extract as a botanical ingredient commonly associated with silica-containing plant material. No Daily Value is established for horsetail extract. The ingredient is included at a listed 25 mg amount per serving.

B-Vitamins: B3, B5, and B6

Derma Essential includes B-vitamins to support normal nutrient metabolism. Vitamin B3 (niacin, 30 mg / 188% DV), B5 (pantothenic acid, 14 mg / 280% DV), and B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride, 1.6 mg / 94% DV) are each included at amounts that meet or exceed their respective Daily Values.

Derma Essential Pricing, Package Options, and Current Offer Details

The Derma Essential pricing structure offers three listed package options. Each package contains the same core formulation, and the 60-day refund window applies across all options.

Package Supply Per-Bottle Price Total Shipping 6-bottle package 180-day supply $49 — lowest listed per-bottle price $294 Free 3-bottle package 90-day supply $69 per bottle $207 Free 2-bottle package 60-day supply $79 per bottle $158 $9.99

The 6-bottle package carries the lowest listed per-bottle price at $49 and includes free shipping. The 3-bottle package is priced at $69 per bottle, also with free shipping. The 2-bottle package is priced at $79 per bottle with a $9.99 shipping fee applied at checkout. Current offer details and availability are confirmed at the Derma Essential official website.

View the current Derma Essential offer (official Derma Essential page)

Derma Essential Suggested Use, Storage, and Label Cautions

The label directions for Derma Essential specify two capsules daily, taken with an 8 oz. glass of water. The label advises against exceeding the recommended dose.

Storage directions call for keeping the product away from heat, light, and humidity to preserve freshness. The product should be kept in a cool, dry place, and the safety seal should be intact at the time of use.

The label includes the following caution: pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18, and individuals with a known medical condition should consult a physician before using this or any dietary supplement. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use if the safety seal is damaged or missing.

These cautions are listed on the product label and reflect common guidance included with dietary supplements.

Derma Essential Return Policy and Customer Support Information

The Derma Essential return policy includes a 60-day refund window, subject to the return steps and terms listed at the official product page. The return process works as follows:

Email Derma Essential customer support at contact@customercs.com with "Refund Request" in the subject line within 60 days of the delivery date

Return all bottles — opened or unopened, empty or full — to the return address: 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773 USA

Include a note with your full name, email address, and order ID to help expedite processing

Refunds are processed within 3–5 business days of receipt of the returned package

Return shipping costs are the responsibility of the customer

Credit card processing time after a refund is issued is 5–10 business days, depending on the card issuer

Full return terms are available at improvingourhealth.com/del-aff-click-dtc/.

Derma Essential Official Website and Order Support Details

Order support for the Derma Essential official website is provided through ClickBank, the listed retailer for this product. The following support channels are available for order-related inquiries:

Product Email: contact@customercs.com

contact@customercs.com Product Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190

+1 (507) 448-8190 ClickBank Order Support (US): +1 800-390-6035

+1 800-390-6035 ClickBank Order Support (International): +1 208-345-4245

+1 208-345-4245 ClickBank Order Support Portal: clkbank.com

clkbank.com Return Address: 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773 USA

Frequently Asked Questions

What does "Derma Essential claims evaluated" refer to?

This phrase refers to reviewing the supplement facts panel, ingredient list, pricing structure, and return policy associated with the Derma Essential product. It reflects standard consumer research behavior rather than any regulatory classification.

What does the Derma Essential supplement facts panel include?

The label lists eight active ingredients per two-capsule serving: Vitamin C (157 mg), Vitamin B3 (30 mg), Vitamin B6 (1.6 mg), Biotin (4,620 mcg), Vitamin B5 (14 mg), Calcium (11 mg), Zinc (12 mg), and Horsetail Extract (25 mg). Full label details are available at the Derma Essential official website.

Why is biotin included at such a high percentage of the Daily Value?

Derma Essential includes biotin at 4,620 mcg, representing 15,400% of the established Daily Value. High-potency biotin inclusions are a common formulation choice in skin, hair, and nail dietary supplements. The Daily Value for biotin is set at 30 mcg, and skin-support formulas routinely include it at amounts well above that baseline.

What is the lowest listed price for Derma Essential?

The 6-bottle package carries the lowest listed per-bottle price at $49, for a total of $294 with free shipping included. The 3-bottle package is $69 per bottle ($207 total, free shipping). The 2-bottle package is $79 per bottle ($158 total, $9.99 shipping).

How does the Derma Essential return policy work?

The return policy includes a 60-day refund window. To start the process, email contact@customercs.com with "Refund Request" in the subject line, then return all bottles to 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773 USA. Refunds are processed within 3–5 business days of receipt. Full terms are listed at the official product page.

Who should consult a physician before using Derma Essential?

The label caution applies to pregnant or nursing mothers, individuals under 18, and anyone with a known medical condition. Consulting a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new dietary supplement is advisable in all of these situations.

Where is Derma Essential manufactured?

Derma Essential is manufactured in an FDA-registered facility using globally sourced ingredients.

Where can current pricing and terms be confirmed?

Current pricing, package availability, and full terms are available at the Derma Essential official website: improvingourhealth.com/del-aff-click-dtc/.

Summary

Search-driven interest in the Derma Essential claims evaluated framework centers on understanding the supplement facts panel, ingredient structure, and pricing transparency of the DermaEssential healthy skin support formula. The Derma Essential biotin vitamin C zinc horsetail extract profile is a DSHEA-regulated formulation built around eight label-verified active ingredients per two-capsule serving. Manufactured in an FDA-registered facility, the formula delivers high-potency biotin, vitamin C, zinc, three B-vitamins, calcium, and horsetail extract at specific, label-stated amounts. Three package options are available — with per-bottle pricing ranging from $79 down to $49 at the 6-bottle level — and free shipping is included on the 3- and 6-bottle packages. A 60-day refund window applies across all listed options, subject to the return steps and terms at the official product page. Suggested use is two capsules daily with water. Full Derma Essential supplement facts, current pricing, and return terms are available at the Derma Essential official website.

View the current Derma Essential offer (official Derma Essential page)

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Derma Essential is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

The information in this release is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, particularly if you are pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications, or have an existing medical condition.

Results may vary. Individual outcomes depend on a variety of factors including diet, lifestyle, and consistency of use.

Pricing and package availability are subject to change. Current pricing is confirmed at improvingourhealth.com/del-aff-click-dtc/.

Marketing Disclosure: This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Derma Essential. See full terms and conditions at improvingourhealth.com/del-aff-click-dtc/.