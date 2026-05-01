Farmer Brothers Stockholders Vote to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Royal Cup

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. (NASDAQ: FARM), a leading roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and allied products, announced today its stockholders approved the proposed acquisition of the company by Royal Cup during a special meeting held earlier today, May 1.

“We are pleased by the support shown by our stockholders for the combination of these two great companies,” said Farmer Brothers President and Chief Executive Officer John Moore. “Together with Royal Cup, we will expand our industry-leading nationwide distribution network, enhance our manufacturing and production capabilities and bring an unmatched portfolio of products, expertise and scale to our growing customer base.”

Royal Cup is required to close the transaction by Wednesday, May 6, subject to the remaining customary closing conditions set forth in the agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, Farmer Brothers will become a private company, and its shares will no longer be traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

“Farmer Brothers and Royal Cup have long shared a commitment to quality and excellence,” said Royal Cup President and Chief Executive Officer Chip Wann. “We are excited about the future of the combined company as we come together to create a truly one-of-a-kind direct store delivery coffee partner, with even greater benefits and services for our growing customer bases.”

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino mixes, spices and baking/biscuit mixes.

Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd’s Coffee, SUM>ONE Coffee Roasters, West Coast Coffee, Cain’s and China Mist. You can learn more at farmerbros.com.

About Royal Cup Coffee & Tea

Royal Cup Coffee & Tea manufactures and distributes high-quality coffee and tea in a variety of flavors and formats. Since 1896, Royal Cup’s reach extends throughout the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, serving customers in the food service, hospitality, office and specialty coffee markets. Built on strong history and family tradition, Royal Cup’s values are the heart of their work. Read more at royalcupcoffee.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the transaction, including the ability to complete, the timing of completion of, and the results of, the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the parties’ ability to satisfy the conditions set forth in the merger agreement and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” or similar expressions. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management of the company. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations because of numerous risks and uncertainties including, among others: (1) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (2) the risk of legal proceedings that may be instituted against the company related to the merger agreement, which may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (3) the possibility that competing acquisition proposals for the company will be made; (4) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the transaction may not be satisfied or waived; (5) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, including in circumstances requiring the company to pay a termination fee; (6) the effects of disruption from the transactions on the company’s business and the fact that the announcement and pendency of the transactions may make it more difficult to establish or maintain relationships with employees and business partners; (7) the company’s sales; (8) changes in operating costs, such as production, transportation and labor; (9) the company’s ability to leverage its existing management and infrastructure; (10) changes in general and administrative expenses, capital expenditures, effective tax rate, impairment and other costs; (11) general economic conditions and (12) conditions beyond the company’s control such as timing of government policies, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism. The foregoing factors should be read in conjunction with the risks and cautionary statements discussed or identified in the company’s public filings with the SEC from time to time, including the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The company’s stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Farmer Brothers Investor and Media Contact

Brandi Wessel

Director of Communications

405-885-5176

bwessel@farmerbros.com