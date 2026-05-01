Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q26

Lima, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, Peru, May 01, 2026 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 1Q26 Earnings Release will be published on Thursday, May 14, 2026, after market close.

Credicorp’s webcast and conference call to discuss these results will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Lima, Peru time and 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be hosted by the following Credicorp executives

Gianfranco Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer

Alejandro Perez Reyes, Chief Financial Officer

Francesca Raffo, Chief Innovation Officer

Cesar Rios, Chief Risk Officer

Eduardo Montero, Head of Insurance and Pensions

Investor Relations Team

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the listen-only webcast at the following link:

https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10208758&linkSecurityString=103ed5b9252

Callers who pre-register will receive a conference passcode and unique PIN for immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call begins.

Those unable to register may join the call by dialing:

Participant dial-in (USA/Canada toll-free): 1 844 435 0321

Participant international dial in: 1 412 317 5615

Participant Web Phone: Click Here

Conference ID: Credicorp Conference Call

A replay will be available later that day and archived for one year on Credicorp’s Investor Relations website::

https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/past-events

Credicorp reminds you that we filed our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (2025 Form 20-F) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2026. The 2025 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025 under IFRS. Our 2025 Form 20- F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website : https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/annual-materials Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our 2025 Form 20-F, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” on Credicorp’s website.

About Credicorp

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama and United States. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business (“LoBs”): Universal Banking, through BCP and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp. Additionally, it complements its operations through Krealo, its Corporate Venture Capital arm.

For further information, please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.