Xos to Showcase the Complete Commercial Electrification Ecosystem at ACT Expo 2026, From Vehicles to Mobile Energy Storage

Xos Hub™ on live display: mobile energy storage enabling on-site charging without utility upgrades, available in 210, 420, and 630 kWh configurations starting at 158K.

Product specialists on site covering the full portfolio: Stepvan, Class 6 chassis, Class 8 trucks, and Powered by Xos™ powertrain solutions for OEM partners.





LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the “Company”), a leader in electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, today announced its participation in ACT Expo 2026, North America’s largest advanced commercial vehicle technology event. Xos will exhibit at Booth 3216 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from May 4 to 6, 2026, presenting a live demonstration of the Xos Hub™ and a full roster of product specialists covering every layer of the commercial electrification equation: vehicles, mobile energy storage, and powertrain technology.

Whether the priority is deploying charging infrastructure without grid upgrades, transitioning a last-mile delivery operation, or electrifying a specialty vehicle program, Xos arrives at Booth 3216 with proven answers across all three.

Xos Highlights at ACT Expo 2026:

Xos Charger Hub Live Demonstration: The Charger Hub mobile energy storage system will be the centerpiece of Booth 3216, giving operators and infrastructure decision-makers a hands-on look at the solution that eliminates the need for costly permanent utility upgrades. Available in 210, 420, and 630 kWh configurations, the Charger Hub is already deployed with Caltrans, Duke Energy, and Xcel Energy across seaports, airports, construction zones, and logistics facilities.

The Charger Hub mobile energy storage system will be the centerpiece of Booth 3216, giving operators and infrastructure decision-makers a hands-on look at the solution that eliminates the need for costly permanent utility upgrades. Available in 210, 420, and 630 kWh configurations, the Charger Hub is already deployed with Caltrans, Duke Energy, and Xcel Energy across seaports, airports, construction zones, and logistics facilities. Product Specialists Across the Full Xos Portfolio: While the Charger Hub anchors the booth, dedicated specialists will be on hand for every product line to answer technical, procurement, and operational questions. Visitors can explore the 2026 Class 6 chassis starting at 9,000, the Xos Stepvan for last-mile delivery, Class 8 configurations for regional haul, and Powered by Xos™ powertrain solutions for OEM partners, all backed by the Company’s proprietary LFP battery platform rated for 4,000-plus charge cycles.

While the Charger Hub anchors the booth, dedicated specialists will be on hand for every product line to answer technical, procurement, and operational questions. Visitors can explore the 2026 Class 6 chassis starting at 9,000, the Xos Stepvan for last-mile delivery, Class 8 configurations for regional haul, and Powered by Xos™ powertrain solutions for OEM partners, all backed by the Company’s proprietary LFP battery platform rated for 4,000-plus charge cycles. Powered by Xos™ Powertrain Division: Representatives from the Powered by Xos division will be available to discuss custom powertrain integration for OEM partners. With nearly 100 powertrain orders received since Q2 2025 and active programs with Blue Bird Corporation across Type C and Type D school bus configurations, Powered by Xos is positioned as the go-to electrification partner for specialty and off-highway commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Representatives from the Powered by Xos division will be available to discuss custom powertrain integration for OEM partners. With nearly 100 powertrain orders received since Q2 2025 and active programs with Blue Bird Corporation across Type C and Type D school bus configurations, Powered by Xos is positioned as the go-to electrification partner for specialty and off-highway commercial vehicle manufacturers. Scaling across North America: With nearly 100 powertrain kits in production and active deployments across six states, Xos continues to expand its footprint across vehicle categories and customer segments, demonstrating that its platform is performing under real commercial operating conditions today.





“ACT Expo is where the industry comes to see what the future of commercial transportation looks like, and this year Xos is bringing the full picture. The Xos Hub on display, specialists covering vehicles and powertrains, and more than 1,000 units already running in the field: that is what a complete, proven electrification solution looks like. We built Xos to make going electric the easiest decision an operator can make, and events like this show exactly why.” said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos.

ACT Expo 2026 arrives at a defining moment for commercial electrification. With the 2026 Class 6 chassis setting a new price benchmark, the expanded Xos Hub lineup addressing on-site energy constraints, and Powered by Xos deepening its OEM pipeline, the Company enters the show floor with solutions that speak directly to the operational realities facing transportation operators, logistics providers, and infrastructure managers today.

Operators and partners interested in meeting with Xos at ACT Expo 2026 can visit Booth 3216 during Expo Hall hours, May 4 to 6, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. To schedule a meeting in advance, contact the team at Marketing@xostrucks.com or visit www.xostrucks.com.

About Xos

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a leading energy storage and fleet electrification solutions provider. The Xos Hub is a proactive, movable power source delivering high-capacity output and high-speed charging in one. Xos vehicles, powertrains and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The Company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide a diverse customer base with rapid-deployment energy storage and charging solutions and commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected financial and performance information; expectations and timing related to product deliveries and customer demand; sufficiency of existing cash reserves; customer acquisition and order metrics; ability to access additional capital and Xos’s long-term strategy and future growth. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “likely,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seem,” “seek,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Xos’s liquidity and access to capital when needed, including its ability to service its indebtedness; (ii) cost increases and delays in production due to supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos's vehicle chassis and battery system; (iii) the ability of products and/or components to perform as designed or expected; (iv) Xos's ability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections; (v) Xos's ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, particularly in light of current and potential labor shortages; (vi) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry; and (vii) macroeconomic and political conditions. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by, and you should carefully consider, the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Xos's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and Xos's other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos's Investors Relations website at https://www.xostrucks.com/sec-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Media Contact:

Marketing@xostrucks.com