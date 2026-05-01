XMax Announces AI Model Agreement, Marking Major Milestone for its AI Business

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XWIN, the “Company” or “XMax”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, XMax AI Inc., has entered into an API Model Procurement Agreement (the “Agreement”) to provide its customers access to XMax’s artificial intelligence models through API-based (Application Programming Interface) services. The total price of the agreement is approximately $4.8 million, with monthly payments of $400,000 to XMax AI, Inc. The actual pricing may vary depending on the customer’s usage of AI model services.

These services are provided via XMax’s recently deployed AI platform, enabling the customer to integrate, distribute, and commercialize these capabilities globally under its own branding. The agreement has an initial term of one year.

XMax has also received firm procurement interest from three other prospective customers. Discussions with these parties are currently underway. Building on this momentum and ongoing business development efforts, the Company further anticipates generating over $30 million in AI-related revenue within the next six to twelve months, based upon current projects in discussion and subject to contract negotiations and market conditions.

The AI services provided under the Agreement are designed to meet enterprise-grade performance standards. The platform supports high availability and scalable deployment, enabling customers to efficiently integrate advanced AI capabilities into their commercial applications.

“This agreement represents a significant milestone in the commercialization of our AI platform,” said Xiaohua Lu, CEO of XMax Inc. “It validates both the technical strength of our infrastructure and the growing market demand for scalable AI solutions. As we continue to expand our customer base, we believe AI will become a key driver of the Company’s future growth.”

XMax remains focused on expanding its AI ecosystem, including model infrastructure, API orchestration, and enterprise deployment capabilities, with the goal of building a sustainable and high-growth AI revenue platform.

About XMax Inc.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XWIN), formerly known as Nova LifeStyle, Inc., is a diversified company engaged in the development of artificial intelligence technologies, including AI software and platform-based services, as well as the design, sourcing, and distribution of contemporary furniture. The Company is expanding into artificial intelligence technologies to support future growth, while continuing to operate through an established global network of suppliers, distributors, and e-commerce channels for its furniture business. By leveraging both its emerging technologies and traditional operations, the Company aims to drive diversification and long-term value creation.

About XMax AI Inc.

XMax AI Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of XMax Inc. focused on the development of AI-driven software platforms, inference infrastructure, and scalable AI application services. The company is building an integrated platform designed to support multi-model AI deployment, intelligent routing, and AI-enabled business solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to fully resume our operations and remain financially healthy, our expected future growth prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory,” “focus,” “work to,” “attempt,” “pursue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR LLC.

XMaxIR@icrinc.com