Northrop Grumman Honors Top Suppliers Driving Industrial Innovation

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) continues to build on its spirit of innovation, honoring suppliers who are critical partners in advancing the defense industrial base for the U.S. and its allies.

Northrop Grumman’s Supplier Excellence Awards recognized over 30 domestic and global suppliers whose collaboration drives cutting-edge capabilities in autonomous systems, AI-driven analytics, advanced materials and secure cloud infrastructure, technologies essential for maintaining a decisive technological edge in today’s contested global security environment. With four international businesses, 16 large businesses and 18 small businesses, this year’s winners reflect the breadth and depth of these strategic partners in performance, strategy and mission excellence.

“Northrop Grumman’s commitment to speed and resilience, coupled with our strong partnerships with global suppliers, allows us to strengthen the defense and technology capabilities of the U.S. and our allies,” said Ken Brown, vice president and chief supply chain officer, Northrop Grumman. “We collaborate with our partners at every stage of production to deliver differentiating technology at speed and scale in support of our customers’ needs.”

Our suppliers support more than 100,000 jobs with an annual economic impact of more than $27.8 billion nationally. Northrop Grumman also has over 30 million square feet of manufacturing space, equivalent to more than 500 football fields, with the scale and technology-driven agility to innovate at unprecedented speeds. The company continuously invests in U.S. infrastructure, research and development and workforce training to accelerate manufacturing processes from design to testing.

Supplier Performance Excellence Award recipients:

• Aerobotix • GlobalFoundries* • Amazon Web Services* • Haworth • BAE Systems* • IHI Aerospace Co., Ltd. • Bob Lewis Machine Company • NEOTech* • C&D Electronics, Inc.* • Rolls-Royce Deutschland • East/West Industries, Inc.* • Teledyne Aerospace & Defense Electronics

Supplier Strategic Excellence Award recipients:

• Adept Fasteners • Gulf Aerospace, Inc.* • Blue Marble Communications • HDL Research Lab, Inc.* • Coast Composites • Jena-Optronik • Coupa • Lockheed Martin* • Dexter Magnetic Technologies (Permag) • Microsoft • Elna Magnetics • PWR • Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.* • Qorvo* • QuinStar Technology, Inc.

Supplier Mission Excellence Award recipients:

• Ansys* • Atos* • Burns & McDonnell • CesiumAstro • Crescent Systems, Inc. • enVention • ICF Mercantile* • Rodelco Electronics Corp. • Teledyne FLIR* • Veterans Trading Company, Inc.* • Westech International, Inc.

* repeat winners

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company, equipping customers with the capabilities to connect and protect the world and push the boundaries of human exploration. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

Contact:

Katie Young

Katherine.Young@ngc.com

(908) 520-9948

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb7fcbb8-9349-4272-9bb8-f7ee29a3fd4f