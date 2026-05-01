Trident Resources Engages Marketing Groups and Announces the Recent Exercise of 1.38M Warrants for $1.87M in Cash

Vancouver, BC, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has engaged with several marketing groups as part of its corporate strategy to increase investors awareness. Additionally, the Company announces the recent exercise of just over 1.38 million warrants bringing in cash proceeds of CAD $1.87 million.

Connect 4 Marketing Ltd.:

The Company has entered into an agreement dated May 1, 2026 (the “Connect 4 Agreement”) with Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. ("Connect 4") of Brossard, Quebec whereby Connect 4 will provide marketing and media distribution for an initial term of three (3) months commencing on May 1, 2026. An upfront fee of CAD$150,000 is payable.

Connect 4 will provide the Company with digital marketing and similar services, including the creation of headlines, descriptions and titles for advertising, google advertising, implementation of remarketing systems and interactive landing pages with the aim of increasing investor awareness through various on-line platforms and methods of engagement.

The Company will not issue any securities to Connect 4 as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Connect 4 (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm's length to the Company. The Connect 4 Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

New Era Publishing Inc.:

The Company has entered into a marketing and media services agreement dated May 1, 2026 (the “New Era Agreement”) with New Era Publishing Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia (“New Era”). Under the New Era Agreement, New Era will provide marketing and media distribution services for an initial term of three (3) months commencing on May 1, 2026.

A fee of USD$250,000 is payable upon execution of the New Era Agreement. New Era will design and implement an advertising and investor awareness campaign utilizing online platforms and physical marketing strategies, including direct mail distribution to targeted audiences.

The Company will not issue any securities to New Era as compensation for its services. To the Company’s knowledge, as of the date hereof, New Era (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm’s length to Trident. The New Era Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Engagement of Market One Media:

The Company has engaged Market One Media Group Inc. (“Market One”) of Vancouver, British Columbia, for a 12-month marketing campaign commencing on May 1, 2026, at a cost of CAD $50,000 plus GST, payable on signing the agreement dated May 1, 2026 (the “Market One Agreement”). The engagement includes the production and distribution of corporate videos, banner ads, and editorial articles.

Market One, which operates out of Vancouver and Toronto, offers multi-platform media solutions for the capital markets, distributing content through broadcast, digital, and social media channels, including BNN Bloomberg. Market One and Trident Resources are not related parties.

The Company will not issue any securities to Market One as compensation for its services. To the Company’s knowledge, as of the date hereof, Market One (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm’s length to Trident. The Market One Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Exercise of Warrants:

The Company is pleased to announce that it has received total gross proceeds of C$1,870,072.98 from the exercise of 1,384,549 warrants within the last three (3) months. The warrants were issued in relation to private placements completed May 16, 2023 and April 4, 2025 with expiry dates of May 16, 2026, and April 4, 2028, and exercise prices of $1.867 and $0.75, respectfully. The use of proceeds will be to fund the Company’s exploration program on its highly prospective project in Saskatchewan and for general working capital purposes.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., SVP Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com





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Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Agreement with Eagle Plains. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, equipment failures, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.