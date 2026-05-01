HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Hosts “Signing Day” Celebrating Shipbuilder Academy Graduates

PASCAGOULA, Miss., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division hosted its annual “Signing Day” today, recognizing 49 high school seniors from across the Gulf Coast who have completed the Ingalls Shipbuilder Academy (ISA) and accepted contingent employment offers with the company. Modeled after traditional athletic signings, the ceremony celebrates students as they formally commit to launching their careers in shipbuilding.

“Through the Ingalls Shipbuilder Academy, we are developing the next generation of skilled shipbuilders,” said Brian Blanchette, Ingalls Shipbuilding president. “Today we celebrate their first step toward meaningful, rewarding careers being part of something much bigger than themselves. By choosing technical training while still in high school, these students have shown the hard work, commitment, and craftsmanship needed to build the mission-ready ships our country depends on. We are proud of their achievements and honored to welcome them to the Ingalls team.”





A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-hosts-signing-day-celebrating-shipbuilder-academy-graduates/.

During the event, held at Pascagoula High School’s Performing Arts Center, each graduating ISA student signed a contingent offer of employment identifying the craft they will enter upon graduation. Career paths include welding, painting, pipefitting, joining and electrical work. Through hands-on instruction, mentorship and classroom learning, ISA prepares students with the foundational skills needed to excel in the shipbuilding industry. Since the program’s launch in 2016, more than 500 students have graduated and transitioned toward skilled careers at Ingalls.

“These students have spent the last year putting real tools in their hands and learning how work gets done in a shipyard,” said Preston Bosarge, project manager for the Ingalls Shipbuilding Maritime Training Academy. “They’ve learned to think like a shipbuilder, learning problem-solving, paying attention to detail and taking pride in every task. Those habits will serve them well as they step onto the deckplates and begin building our nation’s fleet.”

The success of the ISA program comes from the partnerships Ingalls has with 13 different high schools along the Gulf Coast including Biloxi, Gulfport, West Harrison, Long Beach, Pass Christian, Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point, East Central, Vancleave, St. Martin, Ocean Springs and Alma Bryant.

The shipbuilder academy is a cornerstone of Ingalls’ long-term workforce development strategy. By investing in education and workforce development, Ingalls reaffirms its commitment to building both ships and careers in the Gulf Coast region.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

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HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





Contact:



Danny Hernandez

Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com

202-264-7143

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2282a57-292c-4792-9e67-bee405cbdd83