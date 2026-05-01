PharmaCorp Completes Acquisition of Pharmacy Files in Western Canada

Acquisition of prescription files, patient records, and related operational data at an aggregate purchase price of $300,000

The acquired assets will be transferred to PharmaCorp’s existing PharmaChoice bannered pharmacy in Western Canada

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. (“PharmaCorp” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PCRX), a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform for pharmacist-led community pharmacy ownership, is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition from an arm's length vendor (the “Vendor”) of the prescription files, patient records and related operational data (collectively, the “Pharmacy Files”) of a pharmacy located in the same community as one of PharmaCorp’s existing PharmaChoice-bannered pharmacies in Western Canada (the “Acquisition”). The purchase price for the Acquisition was $300,000, subject to customary adjustments, and was satisfied with cash on hand. No finder’s fees were payable in connection with the Acquisition.

The Acquisition does not include the purchase of the target’s corporate entity, fixtures, or other operating assets. Following completion, all patient files will be transferred to, and serviced by, PharmaCorp’s existing pharmacy in the community.

“This transaction reflects our disciplined approach to growth and our focus on strengthening patient care in the communities we serve,” said Alan Simpson, Executive Chair of the Board of PharmaCorp. “By integrating these Pharmacy Files into our existing pharmacy, we enhance operational efficiency while ensuring continuity of care for local residents.”

PharmaCorp continues to pursue disciplined growth through acquisitions that enhance operational efficiency and long-term value for shareholders. The Corporation remains focused on evaluating and executing on a range of opportunities, including pharmacy file acquisitions of this nature, where they are strategically and financially accretive and complement its existing pharmacy footprint.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp currently operates six PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies, reflecting the planned integration of the two Western Canada locations acquired on October 1, 2025, and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

info@pharmacorprx.ca

Tel: (306) 536-3771

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” regarding the Corporation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the Acquisition; the transfer of patient files to, and servicing by, PharmaCorp’s existing pharmacy; the Corporation’s focus on integrating scalable opportunities, including pharmacy file acquisitions similar to the Acquisition, that complement the Corporation’s existing pharmacy footprint; and the business of the Corporation, including the Corporation’s focus on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners and the Corporation’s goal of building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner and continuing to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada. This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Corporation and on assumptions the Corporation believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting the Corporation; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Corporation; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.