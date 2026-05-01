Fort Lauderdale Commissioner John Herbst Endorses Michael Carbonara for Congress in FL-22

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Carbonara, Republican candidate for Congress, today announced the endorsement of Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner John C. Herbst. The endorsement adds another prominent South Florida elected official to the growing coalition of local leaders supporting Carbonara's bid to unseat Debbie Wasserman Schultz for FL-22.

"In my experience from a career working in local government, I know the difference between political theater and actual leadership,” said Commissioner John Herbst. "Michael Carbonara is the kind of leader who doesn't just talk about accountability - he lives it. That's exactly the kind of representation South Florida deserves in Washington."

Carbonara welcomed the endorsement, highlighting Commissioner Herbst's record of fiscal oversight and service.

"Commissioner Herbst established the City Auditor's Office from the ground up and spent 16 years making sure Fort Lauderdale's government worked for its residents - not the other way around," said Michael Carbonara. "To have the endorsement of a financial watchdog, and a leader who has dedicated his career to accountability means a great deal. Together, we are building a movement across Broward County that will finally retire career politicians and restore real leadership to South Florida and FL-22."

Commissioner Herbst, who represents District 1 on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission, served as Fort Lauderdale's City Auditor for 16 years. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Baruch College – City University of New York, an MBA from the University of North Florida, and completed the Senior Executives in State and Local Government Program at Harvard University - John F. Kennedy School of Government. He also served in the United States Marine Corps.

Commissioner Herbst's endorsement is made in his personal capacity and does not represent the City of Fort Lauderdale or the Fort Lauderdale City Commission.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility care, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency, and fertility care. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

MichaelCarbonara.com

Paid for by Carbonara for Congress.

Attachment