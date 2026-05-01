Tallmadge, OH, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Biome® is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or managing a known medical condition. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Brand: Lean for Good®

Product: Biome®

Category: Probiotic Dietary Supplement

Capsules Per Bottle: 60 (30-day supply)

Serving: 2 delayed-release capsules daily

Guarantee: 180-day money-back, including empty bottles

Website: leanforgood.com

View the current Lean for Good® offer (official Lean for Good® page)

Why LeanBiome Claims Are Being Evaluated by Consumers in 2026

Search phrases like LeanBiome claims evaluated, Lean For Good Biome supplement ingredients under investigation, LeanBiome scam warning, and LeanBiome complaints reflect something straightforward: people doing their homework before buying a supplement. That is a reasonable thing to do in a category with hundreds of competing probiotic formulas. The questions that matter are practical ones — what strains are in the bottle, at what doses, backed by what published research, available through which channels, and covered by what kind of guarantee.

Search interest around LeanBiome continues to grow across terms related to ingredients, refund policies, official purchase verification, and probiotic strain research. That kind of query pattern typically reflects comparison-stage research, where consumers are evaluating supplement formulations before making a purchase decision.

What follows is a direct look at what Biome® by Lean for Good® actually contains, how it is manufactured, what published research on its key ingredients involves, where to purchase it correctly, and what the refund terms say in plain language. Ingredient details, dosing information, pricing, and guarantee terms reflect publicly available supplement labeling and Lean for Good®'s official product pages. Research citations correspond to published studies on individual strains and botanical ingredients. No regulatory action, legal finding, or fraud determination is stated or implied.

What Lean for Good® Biome® Is

Biome® is a probiotic dietary supplement distributed by Lean for Good® and formulated for adult use as part of a broader wellness routine. Each bottle contains 60 delayed-release capsules — a 30-day supply at the recommended serving of two capsules daily. The formula carries a Doctor Formulated designation on the label and is manufactured in an FDA-inspected, cGMP-certified facility in the United States.

Biome® is certified vegan, naturally gluten free, and non-GMO. It is also free from dairy, eggs, soy, nuts, crustaceans, BPA, and GMOs. It contains no caffeine and no stimulants. Biome® is available exclusively through leanforgood.com and is not sold in retail stores or through third-party online marketplaces.

View the current Lean for Good® offer (official Lean for Good® page)

LeanBiome Ingredients Under Review

The full Biome® supplement facts panel lists nine probiotic strains and four supporting ingredients, delivering a total of 20 billion CFU per serving. Every ingredient, exactly as it appears on the supplement label, is listed below.

Ingredient Amount Per Serving CFU Lactobacillus gasseri 25 mg 10 Billion Lactobacillus rhamnosus 10 mg 5 Billion Proprietary Blend (L. fermentum, L. paracasei, L. plantarum, B. bifidum, B. lactis, B. longum, B. breve) 10 mg 5 Billion Inulin (from Chicory Root) 200 mg — Green Tea Phytosome (Greenselect Phytosome®) 300 mg — Sphaeranthus indicus 300 mg — Garcinia mangostana (pericarp) 100 mg —

Other ingredients: hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate, silicon dioxide, gellan gum.

Biome® is third-party tested. Lean for Good® states that what appears on the label reflects what is in the bottle — a factor often considered when evaluating ingredient transparency in this category.

What the Probiotic Strains Are Designed to Support

Lactobacillus gasseri is one of the most studied probiotic strains in the context of metabolic health. Published research examining Lactobacillus gasseri has explored associations with changes in body composition in controlled study environments. Biome® includes this strain as its highest-dose individual strain — 25 mg / 10 billion CFU per serving — as part of its gut microbiome support formulation. Individual results vary.

Lactobacillus rhamnosus has been examined in clinical research published in the British Journal of Nutrition exploring associations between this strain and body fat in overweight study populations. Biome® includes L. rhamnosus at 10 mg / 5 billion CFU. Individual results vary.

Lactobacillus fermentum was examined in a trial published in the Journal of Functional Foods involving a 43-day study period comparing body composition changes between supplemented and placebo groups on identical diets. Published research examining L. fermentum has explored associations with differences in body fat percentage in controlled study environments. L. fermentum is included in the Biome® proprietary blend alongside L. paracasei, L. plantarum, and four Bifidobacterium strains. Individual results vary.

Inulin, sourced from chicory root at 200 mg per serving, is a prebiotic dietary fiber. Prebiotics are designed to serve as substrate for probiotic bacteria in the gut, and inulin is included in Biome® as an ingredient intended to support probiotic activity within the overall formulation.

Greenselect Phytosome® is a patented, decaffeinated green tea extract formulated with phospholipid Phytosome technology. Published research examining Greenselect Phytosome® has explored associations with body weight changes in participants following calorie-controlled diets in controlled study environments. Biome® includes this ingredient at 300 mg per serving — the dose used in the published trial — as a decaffeinated botanical extract designed to support general wellness alongside diet and lifestyle habits. Individual results vary.

Sphaeranthus indicus (300 mg) is a flowering plant native to India. In combination with Garcinia mangostana pericarp (100 mg) — the outer rind of the mangosteen fruit, native to Southeast Asia — this pairing has been examined in published studies in the context of body composition research. Both ingredients are included in Biome® as part of its formulation designed to support general health-focused routines.

DRcaps® Delayed-Release Technology

Probiotic organisms are living microorganisms, and their viability during transit through the gastrointestinal tract is a relevant variable in dietary supplement design. Standard capsules are built to dissolve rapidly in stomach acid, which can reduce the number of viable organisms that reach the lower digestive tract where probiotic activity occurs.

Biome® is formulated using DRcaps® (Delayed Release) capsules — a patented, acid-resistant delivery system designed to help protect probiotic organisms during gastric transit and support their release in the intestinal environment. In testing, DRcaps® capsules begin disintegration at approximately 50 minutes post-ingestion, compared to approximately 5 minutes for standard immediate-release capsules. It represents a difference in formulation approach compared to standard immediate-release capsules, and this difference may be considered when comparing probiotic products in this category.

Official Website, Pricing, and Purchase Verification

Consumers searching where to buy LeanBiome or encountering a LeanBiome scam warning should know that Biome® by Lean for Good® is sold exclusively through the official website at leanforgood.com. The product is not stocked in retail stores and is not available on Amazon, eBay, Walmart.com, or any other online marketplace. Lean for Good® explicitly prohibits resale through third-party platforms in its terms and conditions. Purchases made outside official channels may not be eligible for the brand's stated refund policy.

Current verified pricing from leanforgood.com:

Package Total Price Per Bottle Shipping (USA) 2 Bottles — 2-month supply $138.00 $69.00 $9.95 3 Bottles — 3-month supply $177.00 $59.00 $9.95 6 Bottles — 6-month supply $234.00 $39.00 Free

All orders are one-time purchases. Lean for Good® does not enroll customers in auto-ship programs or recurring billing of any kind. Pricing is subject to change — current offers are always confirmed at leanforgood.com. A digital bonus, 21 Gut-Friendly Smoothies Guide, is included at no charge with 3- and 6-bottle orders and available for immediate download after purchase.

Consumers researching LeanBiome complaints should review the refund policy, shipping timeline, customer support contact options, and individual-use disclaimers before ordering. Those details are covered below and available in full at leanforgood.com.

View the current Lean for Good® offer (official Lean for Good® page)

The 180-Day Guarantee and Refund Policy

Lean for Good® backs every Biome® order with a 180-day money-back guarantee, regardless of package size. The guarantee period runs from the order date, not the delivery date. Customers who are unsatisfied for any reason may contact the support team within 180 days for a full refund of the purchase price — and this applies even to fully used bottles. Return of empty product is not required. Lean for Good® refers to this as an "empty bottle" guarantee.

To initiate a return: contact support by phone at (800) 763-1979 or by email at Support@LeanforGood.com, provide the order confirmation number and the email address used to place the order, and ship any remaining unopened bottles to the return address listed below. Refunds are processed within 5 to 7 business days of receipt. Return shipping is the customer's responsibility.

Who Should Speak With a Healthcare Professional First

Biome® is formulated for healthy adults. The product label advises consulting a qualified healthcare professional before use for anyone who is pregnant or nursing, under 18 years of age, managing a known medical condition, currently taking prescription medications, or uncertain about how probiotic or botanical ingredients may interact with an existing health protocol. This is standard guidance for any dietary supplement — and a straightforward conversation with a physician or pharmacist is always the right first step for anyone in those categories.

Manufacturing and Availability

Biome® is manufactured in a cGMP-certified, FDA-inspected, climate-controlled facility in the United States and is third-party tested for label accuracy and purity. No refrigeration is required. The product has a two-year shelf life and is best stored in a cool, dry place away from heat, light, and moisture. Lean for Good® ships to both domestic and international addresses. U.S. orders arrive within 5 to 7 business days; international orders may take 1 to 2 weeks, and any applicable customs fees are the recipient's responsibility.

Contact Information

Lean for Good®

Phone: (800) 763-1979

Email: Support@LeanforGood.com

Customer service hours: Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–5 p.m. PT; Saturday, 6 a.m.–2 p.m. PT

Return address: Lean for Good®, 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278

Website: leanforgood.com

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Biome® different from a standard probiotic supplement?

Biome® is formulated around three probiotic strains — L. gasseri, L. rhamnosus, and L. fermentum — that have been individually examined in published clinical research in the context of body composition. Many probiotic supplements in the category focus on general digestive support, while formulations vary based on ingredient selection and intended use. Biome® also incorporates Greenselect Phytosome® at its published study dose of 300 mg, prebiotic inulin, Sphaeranthus indicus, and Garcinia mangostana — all delivered via DRcaps® delayed-release capsule technology.

What is inside the proprietary blend?

The proprietary blend delivers 10 mg / 5 billion CFU across seven strains: Lactobacillus fermentum, Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus plantarum, Bifidobacterium bifidum, Bifidobacterium lactis, Bifidobacterium longum, and Bifidobacterium breve. Individual strain weights within the blend are not broken out on the label.

Is Biome® caffeine-free?

Yes. Biome® contains no caffeine and no stimulants. Greenselect Phytosome® is a decaffeinated green tea extract — caffeine is removed through the Phytosome formulation process.

How does the DRcaps® system work?

DRcaps® are acid-resistant capsules designed to delay dissolution until after the capsule has passed through the stomach and entered the intestinal environment. Standard capsules dissolve in approximately 5 minutes in stomach acid. DRcaps® are designed to delay disintegration to approximately 50 minutes, supporting the delivery of viable probiotic organisms to the gut.

What is the LeanBiome refund policy in plain terms?

Lean for Good® offers a 180-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase. If the product does not meet expectations for any reason, customers can contact support within 180 days for a full refund — including on fully used product. Empty bottles do not need to be returned. The guarantee applies to all package sizes.

Is Biome® sold on Amazon or in stores?

No. Biome® is sold exclusively through leanforgood.com. Lean for Good® prohibits resale on Amazon, eBay, Walmart.com, and all other third-party platforms in its terms and conditions. Purchases made through unauthorized listings are not covered by the 180-day guarantee.

Is there any recurring billing or auto-ship enrollment?

No. Every Biome® order is a one-time purchase. There is no subscription enrollment, recurring billing, or auto-ship program of any kind.

Summary: What the Ingredient Review Shows

Consumers searching LeanBiome claims evaluated, Biome supplement ingredients, LeanBiome price, or LeanBiome official website are looking for a clear, honest picture of what this product is. Here it is.

Biome® by Lean for Good® is a nine-strain probiotic dietary supplement built around L. gasseri, L. rhamnosus, and L. fermentum — three strains with individual published research in the context of body composition — along with Greenselect Phytosome® at its studied 300 mg dose, prebiotic inulin from chicory root, Sphaeranthus indicus, and Garcinia mangostana pericarp. The formula is manufactured in the U.S. in an FDA-inspected, cGMP-certified facility, delivered via DRcaps® delayed-release technology, and third-party tested for dietary supplement safety and label accuracy.

Biome® is formulated as a probiotic supplement within broader adult wellness routines, with a focus on gut microbiome support. Results vary by individual, and no dietary supplement replaces medical care, nutritional quality, or professional guidance. Full ingredient details, current pricing, and complete refund terms are available at leanforgood.com.

View the current Lean for Good® offer (official Lean for Good® page)

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Biome® is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement, particularly if pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications, or managing a known medical condition.

Results from dietary supplements vary by individual. Clinical research cited in connection with individual probiotic strains and botanical ingredients reflects published studies on those specific ingredients and does not constitute a guarantee that any individual user will achieve similar outcomes.

Pricing, availability, and promotional terms are subject to change. Current offers are available at leanforgood.com.

Marketing Disclosure: This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Lean for Good®. See full terms and conditions at leanforgood.com.