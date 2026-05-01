Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal Explains How to Navigate the GLP-1 Journey with Confidence on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More people are turning to GLP-1 medications for weight loss, but success goes beyond just the prescription. Recently, Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to help viewers rethink their approach and focus on what drives success.

As interest in GLP-1 medications continues to grow, so do the questions around how to navigate the experience, build sustainable habits, and better understand progress along the way. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from MyFitnessPal:

Why aren’t GLP-1 medications alone enough for long-term success?

GLP-1 medications can be a powerful starting point, but success depends on what happens beyond the prescription. As Melissa Jaeger explains, “GLP-1 medications are a powerful tool, but they truly work best when paired with daily habits that support your overall health.” That means focusing on the daily choices that shape progress over time.

In fact, success isn’t just about medication, it's about building consistent habits that help people stay informed and navigate each day with intention. As Jaeger adds, “it’s those small, consistent habits that are going to drive results,” reinforcing the importance of pairing treatment with sustainable lifestyle changes.

How does MyFitnessPal help track nutrition, medication, and side effects all in one place during a GLP-1 journey?

With so many factors to manage, from meals to medication schedules to side effects, having everything in one place can make a significant difference. MyFitnessPal’s GLP-1 Support was designed to connect these key elements into a single, seamless view. “We built MyFitnessPal GLP-1 support to allow users to log their meals, medication, and how they’re feeling all in one place,” Jaeger explains, helping users build “a complete picture of their journey.”

By bringing together nutrition tracking, medication details, and real-life experiences, the platform eliminates the need for multiple apps and replaces guesswork with clarity, making it easier to stay organized and confident throughout the journey.

In addition to tracking, what are a few easy habits people can start today to support their GLP-1 journey?

While tracking is a powerful tool, building simple, sustainable habits is key to progress. Focusing on balanced nutrition, staying hydrated, and incorporating strength or conditioning exercises can help support overall health.

Tracking also provides deeper insight into what’s working. As Jaeger notes, “tracking brings awareness, allowing you to understand how the food you’re consuming is supporting your long-term goals.” Over time, this helps users spot patterns, learn what works for their body, and make more informed decisions—whether that’s adjusting meals, improving nutrient intake, or building routines that support ongoing success.

For those looking to learn more, MyFitnessPal offers tools and resources designed to support every stage of the GLP-1 journey. In addition to tracking features, users can access GLP-1-friendly recipes, educational content, and personalized insights that help them better understand their progress.

Download the MyFitnessPal app for free via the App Store or Google Play or visit myfitnesspal.com

About Melissa Jaeger

Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD is the Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal, where she provides strategic guidance to product and marketing teams, translating evidence-based nutrition science into actionable guidance for millions of members worldwide. She serves as a key voice for the brand across global media outlets, helping to enhance MyFitnessPal’s credibility as the leading nutrition platform.

Prior to MyFitnessPal, Melissa spent over 9 years as a retail dietitian at Hy-Vee grocery stores, one of the Midwest's largest employee-owned supermarket chains, where she educated and empowered diverse consumer populations on nutrition and wellness. In 2024, she was named Recognized Young Dietitian of the Year by the Minnesota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, honoring her leadership and dedication to promoting health and nutritional status across communities.

Melissa holds specialized expertise in weight management and gut health, and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Nutrition from the College of Saint Benedict, completing her dietetic internship through Iowa State University.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world’s most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of MyFitnessPal.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7abca735-0441-4aae-aa9e-81eee01b7d64