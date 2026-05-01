Carbonara Announces Run for U.S. Congress in Florida's Redrawn 22nd District

Weston, FL, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Carbonara today officially announced his candidacy for the United States House of Representatives in Florida's newly redrawn 22nd Congressional District, declaring his intent to challenge Debbie Wasserman Schultz under the Senate-passed congressional map adopted this week.

Carbonara revealed his decision live on the Florida's Voice radio program with host Drew Steele.

"The lines may have changed, but the cause and the community I am running to represent are still the same," said Michael Carbonara. "Democrats have taken away our freedoms, and I am running to restore them."

The redrawn FL-22, enacted on April 29, 2026, now spans Hendry County, the Immokalee area of Collier County, the western communities of Palm Beach County, and a substantial portion of Broward - including Carbonara's home community of Southwest Ranches. The seat was held by Wasserman Schultz under the prior congressional boundaries.

Carbonara filed his campaign months before the new map was contemplated, and has since built a coalition of in-district elected officials, mayors, commissioners, and Republican club endorsements across South Florida. Cycle-to-date the campaign has raised over $2.5 million, outpacing the incumbent.

"Whatever district she runs in, I am running to represent my community," Carbonara added. "South Florida has waited long enough for representation that delivers on freedom, affordability, and safety, instead of the same career politician who has been there for two decades."

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility care, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency, and fertility care. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

MichaelCarbonara.com

Paid for by Carbonara for Congress.

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