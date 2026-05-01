Future Mineral Announces Management and Board Changes; Engages Native Ads for Investor Relations

TORONTO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Mineral Resources Inc. (“Future Mineral” or the “Company”) (TSX: FMR) is pleased to announce that Indivar Pathak has been appointed as the president and chief executive officer of the Company, effective immediately. In addition, Con Steers has been appointed as the non-executive chairman, Stephen Woodhead has been appointed as the chief financial officer, and Dr. Andreas Rompel has been appointed as the chief operating officer, all also effective immediately.

Indivar Pathak

A graduate of Delhi University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, Mr. Pathak is a finance professional holding professional certifications as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA) since 2002. Mr. Pathak’s professional odyssey commenced at Deutsche Bank, where he honed his skills in the complex world of finance. This foundational experience paved the way for his subsequent roles at Cadbury and Rogers AT&T.

Con Steers

Mr. Steers brings over four decades of experience in international business. While resident in Brazil, he served as a Director and senior executive at Docas Investimentos—a Brazilian-owned investment firm with interests spanning real estate, shipbuilding, telecommunications, and more recently, the oil and gas sector. He has held board positions at several publicly traded companies, including PRIO S.A. (formerly Petro Rio S.A.). Mr. Steers earned an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University.

Stephen Woodhead

Mr. Woodhead is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. With over 30 years of experience in the resource sector, Mr. Woodhead is the Chief Financial Officer of Black Iron Inc., Q-Gold Resources Ltd. and Aberdeen International Inc. Mr. Woodhead has worked as Chief Financial Officer / VP Finance with various public companies, including Desert Sun Mining, from 2003 until it was acquired by Yamana Gold in 2006, developer and operator of the Jacobina gold mine in Brazil, Homeland Energy (developer of a coal mine in South Africa), Crocodile Gold (developer, operator and acquiror of gold mines in Australia), Trigon Metals (developer of a copper mine in Namibia), and Gratomic (focused on graphite exploration and development in Namibia and Brazil). Mr. Woodhead also served as a director of Apogee Minerals (silver), Vaaldiam Mining (diamonds) and Lipari Mining (diamonds).

Dr. Andreas Rompel

Dr. Rompel is a seasoned exploration professional with more than three decades of exploration and mining experience in a wide range of roles from VP Exploration and Project Manager to Country Manager and Corporate Development. Dr. Rompel has worked in a variety of commodities, including precious metals and base metals as well as energy metals – cobalt and lithium. For more than a decade Dr. Rompel evaluated capital projects within Anglo American and was on the board of Spectrem (an Anglo-American Company) as Technical Director. He has worked in many countries on several continents and has well developed multi-linguistic skills.

The appointments of Messrs. Pathak and Woodhead follow the resignations of Fred Leigh as the president and chief executive officer and a director of the Company and Peter Michel as chief financial officer of the Company, each effective immediately. The board and management of Future Mineral express their gratitude to Messrs. Leigh and Michel for their efforts and contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.

Native Ads

In addition, the Company announces today that it has entered into a master services agreement with Native Ads, Inc. (“Native Ads”) dated April 15, 2026, for assistance with its investor awareness marketing campaign. Native Ads is in the business of providing strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services (the “Services”). The company will assist Future Mineral in enhancing its visibility with potential investors by providing the Services for a total cost of between US$70,000 and US$425,000, payable in advance, for an estimated 24-month period commencing in Q2 2026. Native Ads is an arm’s length party from the Company and principally operates out of New York City. As of the date of this press release, to the knowledge of the Company, neither Native Ads nor any of its directors and officers own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Future Mineral

Future Mineral is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas and Europe.

Future Mineral Resources Inc.



On behalf of the Board



“Indivar Pathak”

Chief Executive Officer and President

For more information:

On behalf of the Board

“Indivar Pathak”, Chief Executive Officer and President

info@futuremineralresources.com

(416) 861-2267

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