Columbia, MO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coyote Hill Foster Care Ministries will host its 20th Annual Coyote Hill Golf Tournament on May 4 at the Country Club of Missouri, marking a major milestone in community-driven support for foster children and families.

Over the past two decades, the tournament has raised more than $1 million to support foster care programs throughout Missouri, helping provide safe, stable environments for children from hard places.

This year’s event is presented by Relevance, a global leader in AI Visibility, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO). Their partnership underscores the growing role of innovation and community leadership in expanding awareness and impact for nonprofit organizations.

The annual charity golf tournament will bring together over 50 teams of local businesses, sponsors, and community members for a day focused on philanthropy, networking, and meaningful impact.

“For 20 years, this tournament has demonstrated what’s possible when a community rallies around a shared mission,” said Joe Knight, Development Director at Coyote Hill. “Every dollar raised directly supports children and empowers foster families across our region.”

Longtime supporters, including former board member Larry Gross and current board member John Glennon, have played a key role in growing the event into one of mid-Missouri’s most impactful charity golf tournaments.

Supporting Foster Families in Missouri

Funds raised from the tournament directly benefit Coyote Hill’s programs, which focus on:

Supporting and training foster families

Providing safe, stable homes for children

Strengthening communities through advocacy and resources

As Coyote Hill expands its services—including the addition of its Columbia Family Center—the need for community support continues to grow. Events like this golf tournament are critical to sustaining and scaling these efforts.

Event and Registration Information

To learn more about the tournament, upcoming events, sponsorship opportunities, or how to get involved, visit:

https://coyotehill.org/upcoming-events/coyote-hill-golf-tournament/

https://coyotehill.org/family-bbq/

About Coyote Hill Foster Care Ministries

For more than 35 years, Coyote Hill has been dedicated to providing children with a safe place to be a child. Through foster care support, advocacy, and community engagement, the organization creates lasting impact for children and families across Missouri.

Press Inquiries

Remington Schultz

Remington.Schultz@CoyoteHill.org

(573) 476-2156

https://coyotehill.org/