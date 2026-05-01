Pennant Acquires Senior Living Communities in Arizona and Wisconsin

EAGLE, Idaho, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, announced today that effective May 1st 2026, it has assumed operations of three senior living communities across Arizona and Wisconsin, expanding Pennant’s operations by 194 units. The three operations are all subject to triple net leases.

In Glendale, Arizona, Pennant has assumed operations of a 100-unit assisted living community formerly known as Amarsi Senior Living, which will now operate as Saguaro Assisted Living. In Neenah, Wisconsin, Pennant has assumed operations of a 45-unit assisted living community known as Emerald Ridge. The community will now operate as Cardinal Lane Senior Living. Additionally, Pennant has assumed operations of a 49-unit assisted living community formerly known as Anna’s House in In New Franken, Wisconsin. The community will now operate as Harbor Haven Senior Living.

“This group of transactions reflects our continued focus on disciplined growth and operational excellence,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “These communities deepen our presence in and commitment to two of Pennant's most important and strategic markets. These transitions allow us to apply our proven operating model, strengthen performance, and create long-term value for shareholders while maintaining a strong focus on quality and sustainability.”

Andew Rider, President of Pinnacle Senior Living LLC, Pennant’s senior living subsidiary, added: “Most importantly, each of these transitions is about the people—residents who call these communities home and the team members who serve them every day. We are committed to smooth, thoughtful transitions that prioritize resident experience, support team continuity, and reinforce a culture of care, leadership, and accountability.”

Pennant will work closely with residents, families, and on-site leadership teams to ensure continuity of care and seamless transitions of operations at each community.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees, and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.