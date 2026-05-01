R0AR Builds Momentum Following Consensus 2026 Recognition, Prepares to Launch Next-Generation SMART Wallet

Miami, Florida, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its advancement to the final selection round of CoinDesk’s Consensus 2026 PitchFest, R0AR is continuing to build momentum with the upcoming release of its most ambitious product to date: the R0AR Mobile (SMART) Wallet Version 3.





The company, which was recently recognized among a highly competitive global pool of Web3 and AI startups, is now turning that visibility into product expansion—introducing a significantly upgraded wallet experience designed to push the boundaries of usability, intelligence, and functionality in decentralized finance.

A Major Leap Forward in Web3 Wallet Technology

Scheduled for release in Q2 2026, the R0AR SMART Wallet (Version 3) represents a comprehensive evolution of the company’s mobile platform. The update introduces a wide range of new capabilities aimed at simplifying and enhancing how users interact with digital assets.

Among the most notable additions is full onramp and offramp functionality, enabling seamless movement between fiat and digital asset ecosystems. This feature is expected to reduce friction for both new and experienced users, making participation more accessible.

The wallet also introduces “smart functions” powered by an advanced AI backend, designed to assist users with decision-making, automation, and real-time insights. This SMART AI layer represents a key step toward more intuitive and responsive digital asset management tools.

In addition to backend intelligence, Version 3 delivers a massively upgraded user interface, alongside expanded utilities, customizable settings, real-time alerts, and enhanced overall performance. The redesign focuses on creating a cleaner, faster, and more adaptive experience tailored to modern Web3 users.

Expanding Beyond Mobile: Revamped Browser Extension

Complementing the mobile release, R0AR is also rolling out a newly rebuilt browser extension compatible with Chrome, Brave, Chromium, and other supported browsers. The extension mirrors many of the mobile wallet’s advanced features, including integrated smart functions and AI-powered capabilities.

This cross-platform approach allows users to maintain a consistent and intelligent experience across devices, bridging the gap between desktop and mobile Web3 interactions.

From Recognition to Execution

R0AR’s product expansion comes on the heels of its near-semi-finalist placement at Consensus 2026 PitchFest—an achievement that positioned the company among a select group of emerging innovators in Web3 and AI.

Industry observers note that this combination of recognition and rapid product development reflects a broader trend: startups that successfully merge artificial intelligence with decentralized infrastructure are gaining increased attention from both investors and users.

“We’re not just building tools—we’re building smarter systems for how people interact with Web3,” said the company’s leadership. “The upcoming SMART Wallet is a major step in that direction, combining usability, intelligence, and powerful functionality into one unified experience.”

Looking Ahead

As R0AR prepares for the Q2 launch, the company is expected to showcase its latest innovations while continuing to engage with the global Web3 community following its Consensus 2026 appearance.

With enhanced wallet technology, AI integration, and cross-platform expansion, R0AR is positioning itself as a forward-looking player in the next phase of decentralized innovation—one where intelligence and accessibility go hand in hand.

About R0AR



R0AR is an emerging innovator at the intersection of Web3 and artificial intelligence, focused on building next-generation platforms and tools that empower users in decentralized ecosystems. The company aims to drive adoption through intelligent design, advanced functionality, and seamless user experiences.





R0AR Primary Website: https://r0ar.io

Social Media: X: https://x.com/th3r0ar



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