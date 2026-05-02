Cloud OSS/BSS Market Surges to $59.02 billion by 2032 | CAGR 4.2%

Delray Beach, FL, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Cloud OSS/BSS Market is projected to grow from USD 43.35 billion in 2025 to USD 59.02 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Cloud OSS/BSS Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Cloud OSS/BSS Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2032

2020–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 43.35 billion

USD 43.35 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 59.02 billion

USD 59.02 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 4.2%

Cloud OSS/BSS Market Analysis & Forecast:

The solutions segment is projected to dominate the market size during the forecast period.

The hybrid cloud segment is set to register the highest growth rate

The mobile operator segment is projected to hold the largest market

North America is projected to register the highest CAGR

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31137795

Rapid 5G expansion and real-time monetization requirements are driving operators toward cloud-native OSS/BSS platforms. These solutions enable faster billing, charging, and service orchestration for dynamic 5G services. AI-based automation and analytics improve efficiency, visibility, and the customer experience. At the same time, hyperscaler partnerships and usage-based cloud models provide scalable, secure infrastructure while helping operators control costs and support modern telecom operations.

The adoption of TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA) has fundamentally reshaped the cloud OSS/BSS market by promoting standardized, cloud-native microservices and Open APIs. ODA’s modular design enables operators to assemble best-of-breed components, such as billing, service orchestration, and policy engines, from multiple vendors without extensive custom integration. This shift accelerates time-to-market for new services, reduces vendor lock-in, and lowers total cost of ownership. By adhering to ODA’s Helm chart and Kubernetes deployment models, communication service providers can leverage automated CI/CD pipelines and GitOps practices for continuous delivery and scalable operations.

Furthermore, ODA’s event-driven framework enhances real-time analytics and AI-powered automation, improving customer experience and operational agility. As more service providers mandate ODA compliance in procurement, the ecosystem has grown richer, driving competitive innovation among OSS/BSS suppliers and fostering a more resilient, interoperable cloud environment.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=31137795

Based on component, the solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Cloud OSS/BSS solutions are projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by growing demand from communication service providers (CSPs) for agile, scalable, and cost-efficient digital infrastructure. The shift to 5G, expansion of IoT ecosystems, and increasing pressure to monetize new services in real time have made cloud-native OSS/BSS platforms critical. These solutions enable faster service rollout, AI-powered automation, and a seamless customer experience across hybrid environments. CSPs are prioritizing solutions that support dynamic pricing, converged charging, and intent-based orchestration. A recent example reinforces this trend.

In November 2025, Netcracker and NEC deployed Netcracker’s cloud-native Digital Commerce and Monetization BSS for KDDI to modernize revenue management and accelerate new service launches. This deployment demonstrates the growing operator preference for comprehensive, end-to-end solution implementations. Cloud-native solutions such as converged charging and integrated BSS enable real-time monetization and smoother service orchestration, strengthening the case for the solutions component capturing the largest market share.

Based on cloud type, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The hybrid cloud segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR in the cloud OSS/BSS market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the need for flexibility, data sovereignty, and seamless integration of legacy and modern systems. Communication service providers (CSPs) are increasingly adopting hybrid cloud OSS/BSS solutions to maintain control over sensitive data while leveraging the scalability and innovation of public cloud platforms. This model enables gradual migration, reduces vendor lock-in, and supports diverse regulatory and operational requirements across geographies. Hybrid cloud also enables CSPs to modernize critical OSS/BSS functions, such as charging, billing, and service orchestration, without disrupting core operations.

In October 2025, Bharti Airtel partnered with IBM to strengthen Airtel Cloud with AI-ready hybrid cloud capabilities. The initiative combines private and public cloud environments to enable secure, scalable telecom operations. It is designed to handle sensitive workloads while providing flexibility for digital and AI-driven services. Hybrid cloud deployments help operators balance compliance, performance, and agility, support phased OSS/BSS migrations, and drive faster adoption, positioning hybrid cloud for the highest market growth.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=31137795

By operator type, the mobile operator segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

The mobile operator segment is expected to hold the largest share of the cloud OSS/BSS market during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of 5G networks, rising mobile data consumption, and demand for real-time service delivery. Mobile operators face greater complexity in managing subscriber mobility, dynamic network usage, and diverse digital service offerings, making cloud-native OSS/BSS solutions essential for agility, scalability, and automation. Unlike fixed operators, mobile providers must support seamless service orchestration, converged charging, and AI-powered customer engagement across a wider range of devices and geographies.

A recent example is Vodafone Idea’s multi-year agreement with Tata Consultancy Services to modernize its customer systems with an AI-driven digital BSS platform. The program targets convergent charging, automated customer engagement, and faster service launches to support 5G use cases and real-time monetization. These operator-led BSS modernization projects underscore why mobile operators are expected to capture the largest share of the cloud OSS/BSS market during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is expected to post the highest CAGR in the cloud OSS/BSS market over the forecast period, driven by significant 5G expansion investments, rising mobile data consumption, and growing demand for real-time monetization. Leading telecom operators, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, are accelerating digital transformation with cloud-based OSS/BSS platforms. For example, AT&T is migrating its 5G network operations to Microsoft Azure, enhancing operational efficiency through a cloud-based network management environment.

Similarly, Ericsson and AWS partnered to migrate thousands of Odido subscribers to a cloud-native billing platform, enabling seamless service activation with minimal disruption. These partnerships reflect a growing preference among North American CSPs for scalable, AI-enabled OSS/BSS solutions, supported by a mature hyperscaler ecosystem and a favorable regulatory environment that prioritizes modernization and efficiency.

North America's advanced telecom infrastructure, coupled with strong collaboration between CSPs and cloud solution providers, enables rapid innovation in OSS/BSS applications. Joint initiatives, such as the Ericsson and AWS GenAI Lab, are advancing the development and deployment of intelligent service orchestration and customer management solutions. The successful transition of Odido's subscriber base to Ericsson Billing, hosted on AWS, highlights the scalability and resilience of cloud-native platforms in high-volume environments.

As service providers continue to seek agility, operational automation, and a superior customer experience, these developments validate the growing shift toward cloud OSS/BSS models. This momentum positions North America as a frontrunner in adopting next-generation OSS/BSS solutions across public and hybrid cloud environments.

The cloud OSS/BSS market in the US is evolving rapidly, driven by the ongoing rollout of 5G networks, rising consumer demand for real-time digital services, and the widespread shift toward cloud-native architectures. Telecom operators are under pressure to modernize legacy systems to enhance agility, reduce operational costs, and support dynamic service delivery models. The growing complexity of network infrastructure and service ecosystems is prompting CSPs to adopt AI-enabled OSS/BSS platforms that automate service provisioning, fault management, and customer engagement.

Regulatory emphasis on data security, interoperability, and operational transparency is also encouraging investment in modular, standards-compliant, and easily scalable cloud-based OSS/BSS solutions. US operators are increasingly relying on hybrid and public cloud environments to deploy their OSS/BSS workloads, enabling greater resilience and faster time-to-market for new offerings. These changes are fundamentally altering the digital operations landscape for service providers in the country.

Strategic partnerships between major telecom operators and cloud vendors are accelerating the shift toward intelligent, cloud-based OSS/BSS frameworks. AT&T’s collaboration with Microsoft Azure to host its 5G network operations and network cloud infrastructure is a prime example of this transformation, enabling real-time insights and flexible service orchestration.

Similarly, Verizon continues to modernize its OSS/BSS stack through engagements with vendors such as Oracle and Nokia to implement AI-native service assurance and monetization platforms. These alliances enable telcos to introduce new business models, monetize network capabilities through APIs, and drive efficiency through automation. Cross-industry initiatives to expose network capabilities and drive unified API frameworks underscore the growing emphasis on open platforms and ecosystem-driven growth. Together, these developments reflect a broader industry shift in the United States, positioning cloud OSS/BSS as a cornerstone for delivering next-generation digital experiences, supporting innovation, and maintaining competitiveness in a fast-evolving telecom environment.

Companies in Cloud OSS/BSS Market:

Companies in Cloud OSS/BSS Market include Amdocs (US), Salesforce (US), NEC (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Optiva (Canada), and Nokia (Finland).