DISH Network and Gray Media Reach New Multi-Year Carriage Agreement

Channels restored for DISH TV customers

Agreement ensures DISH customers long-term access to channels





ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DISH Network announced today it reached a new carriage agreement with Gray Media restoring 226 local channels in 113 markets across the U.S.

“We’re pleased to have reached a long-term agreement that benefits all parties and most importantly, our customers,” said Kevin Covell, Senior Vice President, DISH Video Services. “Thank you to our customers for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations.”

The agreement provides DISH subscribers the ability to tune in to various ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, MyNetworkTV, Telemundo and other Gray Media-owned channels in 113 markets nationwide.

About DISH

DISH Network has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. The company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH Network is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).