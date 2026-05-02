Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Project Announces $9.77M Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction Points to $300,000

Dubai, UAE, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Pepeto presale just passed $9.77 million, and the speed of this raise tells its own story. The CoinMarketCap page is already live, a Binance debut is expected to follow, and capital keeps flowing in through the worst fear of the cycle. Analysts watching presales are confused how many wallets holding Pepeto now usually sit only in the top 10 coins only, what do they know? Crypto news around Bitcoin keeps pointing higher with analyst targets reaching $300,000, and this article covers the numbers behind that forecast and why Pepeto is the presale collecting the most attention right now.

Crypto News: Pepeto $9.77M Raised Fast While Bitcoin Price Prediction Backs the Bull Cycle

The timing of Pepeto's raise could not be better, because a bull cycle is building and positions entered before it starts reward the most. Bitcoin is sending clear signals. April spot ETF inflows hit $2.44 billion per 247wallst, the strongest month since October 2025, pushing total inflows to $58.5 billion. Strategy holds 818,334 BTC at an average cost of $75,537, with earnings May 5.

The Bitcoin price trades at $77,400 as of May 2, up 1.4% on the day with Fear and Greed at 26 and BTC dominance at 58.2%. Coinpedia places the Bitcoin price prediction between $170,000 and $330,000 for 2027, and veteran chartist Peter Brandt told Benzinga that $300,000 to $500,000 is in play by late 2029. Standard Chartered and Bernstein both hold $150,000 for 2026.

Follow the math and the picture gets clear. Even $300,000 from the current Bitcoin price of $77,400 works out to roughly 4x on a $1.53 trillion network, and that move requires years of conditions converging. A 2x to $150,000 is strong, but nobody changed their financial future on a 2x from a coin this size. Presale entries crush large-cap returns every cycle, and Pepeto leads that conversation now.

Pepeto Raises $9.77M With Full AI-Driven DeFi Exchange

Pepeto shipped a trading platform that charges nothing per swap, scans every contract through AI across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and routes all post-launch activity into direct token demand. SolidProof signed off on every contract before the first presale dollar came in. The Bitcoin outlook depends on ETF inflows and halving cycles that take years, and the Bitcoin price will keep climbing, but Pepeto finished three products and is moving into live launch now.

Building real wealth in crypto requires one position with enough upside to change a full portfolio, and Pepeto is becoming the strongest candidate this cycle because the community traction behind it mirrors the energy that created early Shiba Inu millionaires. The creator of the original Pepe token, which peaked at $11 billion, leads the project, and a senior Binance developer built the platform.

SHIB made fortunes for early holders with zero products behind it. One truck driver in the US put $650 into Shiba Inu and five months later that position was worth $1.7 million, and the only thought he carries today is what would have happened if he had put in a bigger amount. Pepeto carries that same type of community force but adds a working exchange on top that keeps demand building long after the first listing candle, which is why a years-long Bitcoin price forecast on large caps feels too slow for the wallets watching Pepeto close in on launch week after week.

Conclusion

The crypto news confirms the bull cycle is forming. April ETF inflows reached $2.44 billion, Strategy holds over 818,000 BTC with earnings May 5, and the data makes one thing clear: even $300,000 requires years while $150,000 targets need significant time. Bitcoin made millionaires when entries were cheap, but at today's Bitcoin price and $1.53 trillion cap that run cannot repeat, and the Pepeto presale is still open at $0.000000168 with 176% APY.

Experienced wallets do not commit capital during a sell-off unless they have worked out where the listing leads. Pepeto inflows reached their highest weekly total yet, and a CoinMarketCap page went live without the team saying a word, the kind of crypto news pattern that appears right before an exchange debut. SHIB sat at $0.000001 ahead of its Binance listing in May 2021, and within five months $5,000 had grown to $400,000 while the earliest buyers made millions, but every one of them says the same thing: they should have committed more. The Pepeto presale sits at that same stage, and the only risk is not going in heavy enough before the listing locks in a new price for good.

The crypto news and the data both confirm real potential, but at this pace the launch could arrive within days, and letting that window close could turn into the biggest missed opportunity of 2026.

Click To Get Pepeto Tokens At Cheapest Price Before the Listing Opens

FAQs

What does the Bitcoin price prediction say about $300,000?

The Bitcoin price prediction says $300,000 is reachable because Coinpedia projects up to $330,000 for 2027 and Peter Brandt maps $500,000 by 2029.

What is Pepeto and why is it the top presale?

Pepeto is a zero-fee DeFi exchange with a bridge and AI scanner on Ethereum, and it leads the presale space because $9.77 million flowed in with 176% APY ahead of Binance.



