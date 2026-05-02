PetPivot Will Showcase AutoScooper Line at Interzoo 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany (Booth 12-457, May 12–15)





NUREMBERG, Germany, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetPivot, the Oregon-based pet innovation brand, today announced its first-time exhibition at Interzoo 2026, the world's leading pet industry trade fair. The team will represent the brand at Booth 12-457 (Hall 12) from May 12–15, marking PetPivot's formal entry into the European pet tech market and opening direct dialogue with qualified B2B partners.

At Interzoo, PetPivot will showcase its AutoScooper 11 and the newly introduced AutoScooper 12 Lite —both engineered around a core philosophy: smart pet care should be simple, reliable, and free of mandatory apps or subscription fees. This approach follows strong early traction in Europe, where PetPivot's early April launch of an initial inventory sold out within weeks. The European debut extends this momentum, offering international distributors access to hardware-first solutions designed for long-term user satisfaction.

All showcased products bear CE and UKCA compliance marks, indicating conformity with EU and UK regulatory requirements. These marks signal product safety and market readiness—reducing onboarding friction for European distributors and retailers evaluating new brand partnerships. The team will be onsite throughout the event to connect with potential partners and discuss distribution opportunities.

"Interzoo is the ideal platform to introduce PetPivot to European buyers," said a PetPivot representative. "With CE and UKCA compliance marks, AutoScooper delivers reliable automation without app dependency or recurring fees. We're excited to connect with distributors who share our vision for thoughtful, scalable pet innovation—and to build long-term partnerships grounded in simplicity and trust."

Trade buyers, distributors, and retail partners are invited to visit PetPivot at Booth 12-457, Hall 12, during Interzoo 2026 (May 12–15) at Messe Nürnberg.

About PetPivot

PetPivot is an Oregon-based pet innovation brand focused on designing smart, app-free, subscription-free solutions that simplify pet care. Its AutoScooper line delivers reliable, user-first automation for modern pet households. Learn more at www.petpivot.com .

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao

Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c40b55db-b844-4409-ab51-e658b9698ad7