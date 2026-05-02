Haven Coworking Opens Second Location at Belair Road in Northeast Baltimore

Baltimore, MD, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haven Coworking, a locally-owned coworking and private office company, is pleased to announce that it is opening its second location at 6809 Belair Rd in Northeast Baltimore this May 2026. The new site will convert a long-time community events center into a full-service workspace while preserving the property’s role as a place where people gather. The expansion adds private offices, coworking space, meeting areas, and a banquet hall designed to accommodate both business and community use.

Second Location for Haven, bringing affordable and flexible Coworking, Private Offices, and Event Rentals to Belair Rd

A Second Location Built Around Local Demand

The new location reflects a different direction from what much of the commercial office market has experienced in recent years. While many traditional office users have reduced space or moved away from long-term leases, Haven Coworking is expanding its footprint in response to continued demand for flexible, affordable workspace outside downtown Baltimore. This location will serve professionals throughout Northeast Baltimore, the Belair Road corridor, White Marsh, Bel Air, and the broader I-95 corridor.

Haven’s model highlights the shift toward adaptable workspace solutions that can support businesses at different stages. Its shared offices in Baltimore provide options for entrepreneurs, remote professionals, service providers, and small teams that want a physical office presence without the burden of a traditional long-term commercial lease.



“We’ve found that coworking succeeds when it serves people at all different stages of business,” said Ramin Ziaee, co-founder of Haven Coworking. “We have larger companies that are downsizing and don’t need long-term commercial leases anymore, and we also have brand-new entrepreneurs who want to start small, keep overhead low, and grow at their own pace. Our flexible leases make that possible.”

Flexible Workspace Designed for Accessibility and Growth

The new location will include 33 private offices, coworking space, conference and meeting areas, and a 70+ space private parking lot reserved for building users. The space will also house a 3,500+ square foot banquet and event hall that expands Haven’s appeal for businesses and organizations looking for a training room to rent or event venues in Baltimore County. Coworking memberships are expected to start at around $100 per month, with private offices starting at $500+ per month.

Haven’s flexible model is designed for independent professionals and companies seeking an alternative to long-term commercial leases. Its offerings include coworking memberships, designated desks, private offices, meeting room rentals, event space, and virtual office and mailbox services.

“Some of the most rewarding stories are from professionals like lawyers and therapists who left large companies to start practices of their own,” added Ziaee. “Having an affordable, professional space gave them the confidence to take that leap. They didn’t have to jump straight into a risky 3-5 year commercial lease without a proven business model - our space lets them transition comfortably and build their practice right here in the community.”

The Belair Road site offers free on-site parking and convenient access to nearby restaurants and retail, giving professionals a practical workspace option outside downtown Baltimore.

“We’re excited to be able to house a wide variety of entrepreneurs in our 33 offices as well as host events in our 3,500+ square foot banquet hall as well as our conference room,” said Austin Carroll, co-founder of Haven Coworking. “A huge rarity for the building is that it has 70+ car parking spaces in the rear exclusively for the building’s use!”

Restoring a Building with Deep Community History

The Belair Road building has long served as a venue for weddings, proms, and community events, making it a familiar landmark for local residents. Haven’s redevelopment preserves that role while introducing updated infrastructure to support business use. It is investing more than $2 million to restore the building, while preserving both its legacy and its future use.

“The building has a special place in the community’s heart because of its history,” said Carroll. “As we talk to people about our renovation, we frequently get stories of people attending or actually getting married here, going to proms, or birthday parties in the past. We've also had a huge response from the local community association and the local chamber as well as politicians who are excited that we're putting over $2 million in renovations into the building.”

The investment is not only transforming the property into a workplace destination, but also returning an important local site to active use. The founders say the strong response from the community shows that the project is seen not just as a business expansion but a meaningful neighborhood restoration effort.

Opening in May 2026

With construction and restoration work underway, Haven Coworking is preparing to open the location in May. The company says the second site will build on the success of its Towson flagship while extending its reach into a part of the market that continues to need convenient, community-rooted office space.

Professionals and businesses interested in learning more about the new Belair Road location or scheduling a visit can book a tour at https://havenspace.com/book-a-tour/.

Haven Coworking in NE Baltimore





Media Contact

Company Name: Haven Coworking

Contact Person: Ramin Ziaee

Contact Number: (410) 339-8269

Email: hello@havenspace.com

Country: United States

Website: http://havenspace.com

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