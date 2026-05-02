Embodied Love University Introduces Inhale Push: A Clinically Proven Method for Emotional and Physical Reconnection

LAS VEGAS, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embodied Love University, founded by Dr. Saida Désilets and Aaron Michael MA, unveils the Inhale Push, a trauma-informed, clinically validated approach that restores emotional and physical connection through breathwork, nervous system regulation, and body awareness, bridging the so-called "orgasm gap."

A Groundbreaking Method for Emotional-Physical Reconnection

Embodied Love University, a leading institution in sexual and emotional wellness, is proud to announce the launch of the Inhale Push, a scientifically grounded, trauma-informed method designed to restore emotional and physical connection. This unique approach offers a holistic, body-led solution to the "orgasm gap," a phenomenon where sexual satisfaction differs significantly between individuals in heterosexual and queer relationships. With clinical research backing its claims, Inhale Push offers an alternative that focuses on reconnecting individuals to their bodies through breathwork, nervous system regulation, and emotional attunement, without relying on external tools or performance pressures.





The Inhale Push: Reclaiming Your Connection

Developed by Dr. Saida Désilets and Aaron Michael MA, Inhale Push was born out of both personal and professional journeys. For Dr. Désilets, who survived traumatic events, and Aaron Michael, who faced the challenge of chronic pain and a partner who suffered from emotional and physical numbness, traditional therapy methods did not fully address the underlying issue: a deep disconnect from the body’s natural sensations. Through their combined experiences and clinical research, they developed the Inhale Push methodology, which integrates breathwork and emotional-genital coherence to foster profound reconnection between mind, body, and heart.

Scientific Foundation and Clinical Validation

Unlike many wellness trends, Inhale Push, derived from the Suction Sex® method, is not based on untested theories or vague practices. It is a clinically validated system supported by peer-reviewed medical research, demonstrating its effectiveness in enhancing relational, emotional and physical intimacy. The research, published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, shows that when individuals restore the connection between their emotional and physical states, they can bridge the orgasm gap effectively, without relying on external interventions like sex toys or turn-taking.

“The missing link in many relationships is the connection between the emotional and physical aspects of intimacy,” says Dr. Saida Désilets, co-founder of Embodied Love University. “Our approach focuses on reawakening the nervous system and bringing individuals back into their bodies in a meaningful, trauma-informed way. We believe that true healing starts from within, at the cellular level.”

A Method for All Relationships

Inhale Push is not limited to heterosexual relationships. The methodology has been shown to work across various relationship dynamics, including queer partnerships, providing a universal solution for those seeking to deepen their emotional and physical connections. By focusing on breath, attunement, and nervous system regulation, the method supports individuals in reclaiming their sense of self, allowing them to reconnect emotionally and physically, regardless of their relationship structure.

The Founders' Journey: From Personal Struggles to Transformational Healing

Both Dr. Saida Désilets and Aaron Michael were motivated by personal struggles that traditional therapy alone couldn’t address. For Dr. Désilets, the trauma of sexual violence led to an intensive healing journey focused on reconnecting with her body. Aaron Michael’s own battles with chronic pain and his partner whose physical and emotional numbness led him to seek a more holistic and deeply embodied approach to intimacy. Together, they developed Inhale Push as a solution for those who felt disconnected from themselves and their relationships.

A New Approach to Intimacy and Emotional Healing

In a world where intimacy often becomes transactional or performance-driven, Inhale Push offers a simple, yet profound alternative. This method encourages individuals to reconnect with their bodies and emotions first, setting the foundation for healthier, more fulfilling relationships. Whether individuals are ready for pelvic work or just beginning to explore emotional-sexual reconnection, Inhale Push provides a gentle, effective framework for holistic healing.

About Embodied Love University

Embodied Love University (ELU) is an educational platform founded by Dr. Saida Désilets and Aaron Michael, dedicated to advancing sexual fluency and emotional wellness through scientifically-backed methods. With a mission to provide comprehensive, trauma-informed education about intimacy, ELU offers free access to its Five Foundations of Sexual Fluency, which empowers individuals to cultivate a deeper understanding of their bodies, relationships, and pleasure. ELU’s groundbreaking work combines research, education, and human rights to foster healthier, more connected individuals and relationships.

For more information about Inhale Push and Embodied Love University, visit EmbodiedLoveUniversity.com

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