Top Southern California Plumber Western Rooter Shares What Homeowners Overlook as Repair Costs Rise





Decades of Service: A Western Rooter & Plumbing technician performing residential service. The company has served Southern California communities since 1981.





ARCADIA, Calif., May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Rooter & Plumbing , a Southern California company with more than four decades of residential and commercial service experience, is sharing company insights based on thousands of service calls highlighting common factors behind rising plumbing repair costs.

The company notes that plumbing issues remain one of the most frequent household maintenance concerns across the United States, and many homeowners are often surprised by the cost of repairs once problems occur.

In fact, according to industry estimates, 57% of homeowners say they were surprised by the price of a plumbing repair. Most repairs cost a few hundred dollars, but expenses can reach thousands when issues are not addressed early.

Additional surveys indicate that approximately 28% of homeowners require plumbing repairs each year. Of those, 60% spend more than $200 on their most recent repair, and over one-third spend more than $500. Around 27% report that plumbing issues led to property damage, with repair costs sometimes exceeding $5,000.

Western Rooter & Plumbing says these patterns are consistent with what it has observed over decades of service across Arcadia, Upland, Brea, and surrounding Southern California communities.

“Many of the expensive jobs we see started as small issues,” said John Bottala, CEO of Western Rooter. “The real problem is how it was handled the first time. That could be a wrong diagnosis, a quick fix that didn’t last, or hiring a plumber without checking them first.”

Based on thousands of completed service calls, the company reports that repeat repairs are common, particularly when initial work is rushed or when contractors are not properly verified. Industry experience also suggests that issues may escalate when licensing and insurance requirements are not properly checked.

Most residential plumbing repairs typically range between $180 and $600 . However, costs can increase significantly if problems are not resolved correctly. Emergency plumbing services may range from $150 to $400 per hour, depending on severity and timing.

As part of its company insights, Western Rooter recommends that homeowners evaluate several key factors before hiring a plumbing professional:

Responsiveness: Do they answer calls and arrive on time?

License: Are they licensed with the Contractors State License Board?

Experience: How long have they been in business?

Reputation: Do reviews show consistent, reliable service?

Insurance: Do they carry proper Workers’ Compensation and Liability coverage?





The company notes that skipping these steps can lead to repeat repairs, higher costs, and extended project timelines.

“Plumbing is one of those things where doing it right the first time really matters,” Bottala added. “A cheaper fix up front can end up costing a lot more later.”

Western Rooter & Plumbing provides residential and commercial plumbing, sewer, and drain services across Southern California. The company operates offices in Arcadia, Upland, and Brea, and has earned more than 4,000 customer reviews across multiple platforms.

For more information, visit westernrooter.com or contact the company directly.

About Western Rooter & Plumbing

Western Rooter & Plumbing is a family-owned Southern California company serving residential and commercial clients since 1981. The company specializes in plumbing, sewer, and drain services across Arcadia, Upland, Brea, and surrounding areas.

Media Contact:

John Bottala (CEO of Western Rooter)

Phone: (626) 448-6455

Email: service@westernrooter.com

Website: https://westernrooter.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e64701e-6242-4127-b98c-a0c182f5c9eb