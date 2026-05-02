From Cruise Ships to War Zones: The Invisible Network Already Replacing Your Internet — And Most People Have No Idea

Baltimore, MD, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean right now, passengers on a cruise ship are streaming video, making video calls, and browsing the web at high speed — with no cell tower or cable connection within hundreds of miles.

In an active war zone, where ground-based infrastructure has been destroyed, military units and civilians are communicating through the same network. In the aftermath of natural disasters, when every traditional form of internet access has been severed, emergency responders are connecting through it too.

On remote farms in New Zealand, in villages across Africa, and in more than 2.6 million households around the world, the same technology is quietly delivering what traditional providers have spent decades failing to provide — fast, reliable internet, anywhere.

And according to Wall Street Journal best-selling author and technology analyst James Altucher’s recent free presentation , most people still have no idea it’s happening.

Already Everywhere, Still Under the Radar

The network behind all of this has already deployed more than 6,750 highly advanced satellites that orbit the Earth and beam high-speed internet directly from space. It currently serves more than six million customers globally — a number growing at a staggering 50% year-over-year.

“Whether you’re in Manhattan or in a remote rural cabin, you’ll always have the chance to be connected,” Altucher said. “No more unsightly cell towers will be required around your neighborhood. You’ll simply receive lightning-fast internet, sent to you from high-tech satellites in space, at all times.”

What makes this particularly striking, in Altucher’s view, is how far the rollout has already progressed while receiving relatively little mainstream attention. The satellites are in orbit. The network is live. Millions are already using it. And yet most Americans are still writing checks to the same telecom providers they’ve been frustrated with for years.

The Contrast Most Consumers Don’t Know About

Altucher’s presentation argues that the gap between what Americans are paying for internet and what they’re actually getting is one of the least talked about consumer issues in the country.

“Here in America you’re paying more than any other country for internet service that ranks among the slowest in the world,” Altucher said.

He points to South Korea, where consumers pay roughly $20 per month for speeds five times faster than what’s available in the U.S. He also highlights Venezuela — a country where eight out of ten people can’t afford food — where mobile internet speeds are twice as fast as what most Americans receive.

Meanwhile, Comcast has been raising prices at four times the rate of inflation. And Altucher cites a particularly damning example of where the industry’s priorities lie: during one of the worst California wildfires in recent years, Verizon cut internet speeds for active-duty firefighters to 1/200th of normal levels, then forced them to pay double to restore service.

“To me, it’s criminal,” Altucher said. “Luckily, thanks to Elon’s innovation, that’s finally becoming a thing of the past.”

Why the Ground-Based Model Can’t Compete

The reason this space-based network is spreading so quickly, according to Altucher’s presentation , comes down to simple economics. Traditional telecom infrastructure requires digging up neighborhoods, laying cables, and building towers — projects that can cost hundreds of billions of dollars and take years to complete. Even then, vast stretches of rural America remain underserved.

A satellite network bypasses all of that. Because the constellation wraps the entire planet, the same infrastructure that serves a household in Manhattan can reach a remote cabin in Montana or a village in sub-Saharan Africa — without a single new tower being constructed.

Altucher believes this cost advantage is what will ultimately make the $2.18 trillion telecom industry’s current pricing model unsustainable.

2.9 Billion People Are Next

Beyond the consumers already being served, Altucher’s presentation points to an even larger story unfolding. There are currently 2.9 billion people worldwide with zero access to the internet. Because this network can reach any point on the planet from orbit, those populations are now reachable for the first time in history.

“By connecting these people — many of whom live in remote, rural areas — it could help unlock trillions in further economic value,” Altucher said. “We’re talking about untold amounts of wealth on the line here.”

He sees a historical pattern repeating. Each time internet access has undergone a fundamental shift — from dial-up to DSL to cable broadband — the companies driving that shift have gone on to reshape entire industries.

“Every time the internet takes a huge leap forward, untold amounts of wealth are made over time by people who see it coming,” Altucher said.

The Tipping Point Most People Will Notice Too Late

Altucher believes there’s a pattern to how these shifts play out. The technology arrives quietly, gains traction in niche use cases — cruise ships, military operations, disaster relief — and by the time the average consumer realizes it’s an option, the transformation is already well underway. Altucher’s presentation focuses on why he believes that tipping point is approaching faster than most people realize.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned about this business, it’s that chances like this really do only come around once in a lifetime,” said Altucher. “And when they do, 99% of people do nothing. They simply sit on the sidelines and get left behind.”

With six million customers already on the network, 6,750 satellites already in orbit, and adoption growing at 50% year-over-year, Altucher says the question is no longer whether this technology will replace traditional internet infrastructure — it’s how long it takes for everyone else to catch on.

About the Presentation

James Altucher's full video presentation is free to watch and available for on-demand viewing at no cost. To access the complete session, click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, venture capitalist, and entrepreneur. His podcast, The James Altucher Show, has been downloaded more than 70 million times. His research is followed by over 150,000 readers through Altucher’s Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.