AiTradeBtc Launches an AI Trade Bot With a Mobile App For Daily Traders Everywhere

London, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Crypto trading doesn’t slow down; it runs 24/7. For many traders, that means missed opportunities, emotional decisions, and long hours glued to charts. Whether it’s reacting too late to market moves or second-guessing trades, staying consistent in such a volatile space has become one of the biggest challenges for all traders, regardless of trading level.

AiTradeBtc stands out by launching an AI Trade Bot with a Mobile App For Daily Traders Everywhere. Instead of relying on manual trading or guesswork, AiTradeBtc has launched an AI-powered system that can monitor the market continuously, spot trading patterns, and execute trades based on data rather than users' emotions. In simple terms, it’s designed to do the kind of constant analysis most traders don’t have the time, or discipline, to maintain every day.

What makes this launch particularly relevant is the shift happening across the crypto space. AI trading tools are no longer reserved for institutions or advanced users. With mobile access now at the centre of digital finance, AiTradeBtc brings automated trading into a more practical, everyday setting, allowing users to manage and monitor their strategies directly from their phones without being tied to a screen all day.

How to Get Started with AiTradeBtc’s AI Crypto Trading Bot for Free

Getting started with AiTradeBtc involves a simple process. So, what does it actually look like?

You sign up through the platform or mobile app and get access to your dashboard, where everything is laid out clearly.

Set your preferences

This is where you decide how you want the bot to trade, things like risk level, trading pairs, or general approach.

Start with a low entry

You don’t need a large amount to begin,

Start automated trading

Once a plan is selected, the system takes over and runs trading using its built-in AI models without needing manual action.

Once a plan is selected, the system takes over and runs trading using its built-in AI models without needing manual action. Watch the trading as it happens

Users can check the trading process at any time through the transparent dashboard while everything runs smoothly in the background.

Crypto Is Evolving Beyond Just Buying and Selling

For a long time, crypto has mostly been considered as something that can only be bought when prices are low and sold when they go up. That’s still part of it, but it’s no longer the whole picture.

What’s changing now is the role crypto plays. This digital currency is now becoming more like a toolkit that supports various systems, and not just a trading asset people speculate on.

And crypto is also quietly showing up in industries you wouldn’t normally associate it with. Supply chains are a good example; some companies are using blockchain to track goods from production to delivery, which helps improve transparency and reduces the chances of fraud since the records can’t be easily changed.

How AiTradeBtc Fits Into the New AI Trading Era

AI trading tools have been gaining serious attention in crypto, mostly because trading has become too fast and too constant for most people to keep up with manually. Markets move 24/7, and unless someone is watching charts all day, it’s easy to miss opportunities or react too late.

What’s also interesting is how these tools are no longer limited to complex setups or institutional traders. A lot of newer platforms are now designed to be mobile-friendly, which means users can manage everything from their phones, checking activity, adjusting settings, or tracking performance without sitting in front of a computer all day.

There’s also an inbuilt referral system, where users can earn up to 8% commission just by referring new users to the platform through their shared links. This is how it works: users get a referral link after joining, which they can share with their networks, and anyone who joins through it is tracked within the system. Rewards are disbursed to the user’s account.

AiTradeBtc sits in that same direction of change. Rather than making trading more complicated, the idea behind tools like this is to simplify the process so that users don’t need to be experts to stay active in the market. The focus is more on reducing the pressure of constant decision-making while still giving users control over how they want to trade.

Why AiTradeBtc Matters in Today’s Trading Landscape

Crypto trading moves fast, which makes it hard for most people to keep up manually. This is the reason more traders are now leaning on automation, tools like AiTradeBtc with:

Multi-layered encryption, which is designed to protect users’ activity within the platform and data.

Full access to the platform, enabling users to have access to trading data and past performance for transparency, so they can track market movement without stressing over losing funds.

Final Remarks: Why Choose AiTradeBtc

AiTradeBtc is making automated trading more accessible to everyday users. Instead of sitting and tracking charts all day, users can set their strategy and let the system handle execution based on market conditions.

In simple terms, it’s part of the growing move toward trading that feels less manual, more structured, and easier to manage from a phone without needing deep technical experience.

Media Contact:

AiTradeBtc Media Team

Email: info@AiTradeBtc.com

Website: https://AiTradeBtc.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.