Alaris Provides Further Clarification to Unitholder Meeting Matters

CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (all numbers in this release are in Canadian dollars (CAN$) unless otherwise noted)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN) ("Alaris" or the "Trust") announces that it has amended the resolution (the "RTU Re-Approval Resolution") approving all unallocated restricted trust units issuable pursuant to the Trust’s restricted trust unit plan (the "RTU Plan") to be presented at its upcoming annual general and special unitholder meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 7, 2026 (the "Meeting").

The amendment is intended to address feedback received from certain proxy advisory firms to clarify that plan amendments to eligible participants that may permit the introduction or reintroduction of non-employee trustee on a discretionary basis or plan amendments that increase limits previously imposed on non-employee trustee participation will not be permitted without unitholder approval.

Revised RTU Re-Approval Resolution

At the Meeting, the Trust intends to propose to Unitholders, for their consideration and approval, a version of the Revised RTU Re-Approval Resolution contained in the Circular, amended as follows (underlined language is new):

"be it resolved, as an ordinary resolution of the holders of units, that:

all unallocated restricted trust units (and the underlying Trust Units) issuable pursuant to the restricted trust unit plan of the Trust are approved and authorized until May 7, 2029;



the amendment to Section 2.6(a) of the RTU Plan, clarifying that the Board will not be entitled to amend the Treasury Plan without Exchange and Unitholder approval to:



(a) permit the introduction or reintroduction of nonemployee trustees as Participants on a discretionary basis or any amendment that increases the limits previously imposed on non-employee trustee participation; or



(b) amend Section 5.6 of the RTU Plan or any other provision of the Treasury Plan (as such term is defined in the RTU Plan) to increase the limits applicable to Trustees who are not officers or employees of an Alaris Entity set forth in paragraphs 5.6(d) and (e) of the RTU Plan, be approved, ratified and confirmed; and



any one trustee or officer of the Trust be and is hereby authorized and directed to do all things and to execute and deliver all documents and instruments as may be necessary or desirable to carry out the terms of this resolution."



The Trust’s Board of Trustees recommends Unitholders vote FOR the RTU Re-Approval Resolution. Unless you give other instructions, the management proxyholders intend to vote FOR the RTU Re-Approval Resolution.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the amended and restated RTU Plan, subject to ratification by Unitholders at the Meeting.

ABOUT ALARIS:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, invests in a growing and diversified group of private businesses ("Partners") primarily through structured equity. Our strategy is designed to deliver stable and predictable returns to unitholders while driving long-term value creation. In addition to generating steady cash distributions, we aim to capture capital appreciation as our partners expand. This growth-focused approach is further enhanced by common equity positions, which align our interests with those of the founders and allow us to participate in the upside of their continued success.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information, including within the meaning of "safe harbour" provisions under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's expectations, intentions and beliefs concerning: the proposed amendments to the RTU Plan. Many of these statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" or similar words or the negative thereof. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations on which these forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements require Alaris to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the assumptions, plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees or assurances of future performance. The actual results of the Trust and the Partners could materially differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of certain risk factors. Additional risks that may cause actual results to vary from those indicated are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in Alaris’ Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is or will be (in the case of the AIF) filed under Alaris’ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, based on information in Alaris’ possession as of the date hereof, may prove to be imprecise. In addition, there are several factors that could cause Alaris’ actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward looking statements, or if any of them do so occur, what benefits the Trust will derive therefrom. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The Trust has included the forward-looking statements to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Alaris’ future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Alaris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:



ir@alarisequity.com

P: (403) 260-1457

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6

www.alarisequitypartners.com