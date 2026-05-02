Milken Institute Global Conference 2026 Set to Open Tomorrow in Beverly Hills with KFSH Participation

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Milken Institute Global Conference 2026 is set to open tomorrow in Beverly Hills, bringing together a global cross section of leaders from healthcare, finance, technology, and policy for high-level dialogue on the world’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.

Supported by its participation as a Silver Sponsor, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) will engage with global stakeholders to contribute to discussions on the future of healthcare innovation, investment, and system transformation.

As part of the program, Dr. Björn Zoëga, CEO of KFSH Riyadh, will participate in a session on the future of cancer care, where he will contribute a system-level perspective on how health systems can move beyond isolated innovation toward integrated, scalable oncology models. His participation will highlight the importance of aligning clinical excellence with data, technology, and operational integration to improve outcomes across the cancer care continuum.

The conference will explore how advances across healthcare, capital markets, and emerging technologies can be translated into resilient, scalable systems, with discussions spanning precision medicine, artificial intelligence, next-generation therapeutics, healthcare investment strategies, and cross-sector collaboration.

The program will feature global leaders from across industries, reflecting the growing importance of healthcare as a strategic priority at the intersection of innovation, investment, and policy, and reinforcing the role of cross-sector collaboration in shaping the future of care delivery worldwide.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

For more information:

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa