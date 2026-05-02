Live Arts Program “1922 Revisited” Opens May 5th to Kick Off Preview Week, 61st Venice Biennale 2026

Curated by Dr. Janine A. Sytsma, the program brings together international artists to engage the 1922 Biennale archive through performance and dialogue

 | Source: THIRDSPACE Art Foundation THIRDSPACE Art Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 61st Venice Biennale Arte preview week approaching, Third Space Art Foundation will present “1922 Revisited,” a live arts program curated by Dr. Janine A. Sytsma, taking place May 5–9, 2026 in Venice, Italy. The program brings together an international group of artists to engage the 1922 Venice Biennale exhibition of African sculpture, revisiting its historical framing through contemporary performance, film, and discussion.

The program is presented as part of the opening week of the Biennale, one of the most closely watched moments in the global contemporary art calendar.

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Program Overview

Staged across multiple venues in Venice, including Hotel Monaco and the European Cultural Centre’s Marinaressa Gardens, 1922 Revisited unfolds as a series of live performances, a screening, and a panel discussion. The program positions performance as a critical method for engaging archival material and confronting the imperial frameworks that shaped early presentations of African art within the Biennale context.

Through embodied, time-based practices, participating artists move between archive and action, drawing out tensions within the 1922 exhibition while proposing new conceptual frameworks grounded in African and diasporic epistemologies. In dialogue with the curatorial vision of the 61st Biennale, the program aims to open space for reflection, reinterpretation, and new narrative pathways.

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Participating Artists

Participating artists include:
Bernard Akoi-Jackson; ruby onyinyechi amanze; Jelili Atiku; Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi [aka crazinisT artisT]; Jermay Michael Gabriel; Tsedaye Makonnen; Wilfried Nakeu; Wura-Natasha Ogunji; Zora Snake; Victoria-Idongesit Udondian.

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Key Facts

  • Program: 1922 Revisited
  • Dates: May 5–9, 2026
  • Location: Venice, Italy
  • Format: Live performances, screening, panel discussion
  • Presented by: Third Space Art Foundation
  • Curator: Dr. Janine A. Sytsma
  • Artists: 10 international artists across Africa and the diaspora

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Context / Historical Framing

The program takes as its point of departure the 1922 Venice Biennale exhibition of African sculpture, which presented works drawn from Italian museum collections within a colonial interpretive framework. While acknowledging artistic ingenuity, the historical archive reflects the racial hierarchies and epistemological limitations of its time.

1922 Revisited engages this fragmented archive not as a fixed record, but as a site for critical inquiry—one that can be reactivated through contemporary artistic practice to challenge inherited narratives and propose alternative modes of understanding.

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Partners & Collaborators

1922 Revisited is presented by Third Space Art Foundation.

In collaboration with:

Additional partners include:

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Events

Highlights from the program include performances by Jelili Atiku; Wura-Natasha Ogunji and ruby onyinyechi amanze; Zora Snake and Wilfried Nakeu; Tsedaye Makonnen and Jermay Michael Gabriel; Bernard Akoi-Jackson; and Victoria-Idongesit Udondian, as well as a screening and panel discussion moderated by Tsige Tafesse.

A full schedule of events is available in the press materials which is available to download here: 
https://thirdspaceartfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/1922-Revisited-Live-Arts-Program__2026-Venice-Biennale__Press-Announcement.pdf

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About Third Space Art Foundation

Third Space Art Foundation supports artistic exchange and collective engagement through the cultivation of third spaces - dynamic zones of encounter, negotiation, and creative transformation. Drawing from the widely embraced concept of third space as a site for dialogue, and Homi Bhabha’s decolonial theory of third space as a liminal ground that challenges fixed hierarchies and dominant narratives, Third Space Art Foundation advances practices that expand cultural understanding and foster new frameworks for connection. Through exhibitions, residencies, and collaborative initiatives, it brings together artists and communities across geographic and cultural divides, working to catalyze critical inquiry, mutual understanding, and new structures of solidarity. 

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Call to Action

Follow @thirdspaceartfoundation or visit: https://thirdspaceartfoundation.org

For additional information, images, or interview requests, please contact: info@thirdspareartfoundation.org

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                Waves of Ash performance by Tsedaye Makonnen and Jermay Michael Gabriel at Venice Biennale 2026 preview week

                        

                
            
            
                Zora Snake and Wilfried Nakeu performance ESCAPE THE BOXES Venice Biennale 2026

                        

                
            
            
                The Dash performance by Ogunji and amanze Venice Biennale 2026 preview week

                        

                
            
            
                Jelili Atiku performance 1922 Revisited Venice Biennale 2026 opening week

                        

                
            
            
                Bernard Akoi-Jackson performance 1922 Revisited Venice Biennale 2026

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Venice Biennale
                            
                            
                                contemporary art
                            
                            
                                African artists
                            
                            
                                performance art
                            
                            
                                art exhibition
                            
                            
                                1922 Revisited
                            
                            
                                Third Space Art Foundation
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        1922-Revisited-Live-Arts-Program-2026-Venice-Biennale-Press Announcement
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        




    

        

        
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