VisioCore Claims Evaluated: The 8-Second Amazonian Morning Flush For Crystal Clear Vision Support

Aurora, CO, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. VisioCore is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially when currently taking prescription medications, pregnant, or nursing. See full terms at tryvisiocore.com. This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Quick Overview

VisioCore is a daily vision support supplement formulated in the USA. Each capsule combines vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, and botanical extracts that include Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Bilberry Extract, and Grape Seed Extract. VisioCore is sold exclusively through the official website and is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

VisioCore refers to its daily protocol as the "8-second Amazonian morning flush" — one capsule taken with 8 oz of water, 20 to 30 minutes before a meal, with a second capsule taken before a later meal in the day. The phrase describes the simple capsule-and-water routine itself. It is not a claim about how quickly the supplement works, and it is not an instant-result claim.

View the current VisioCore offer (official VisioCore page)

Search interest around terms like "VisioCore claims evaluated," "VisioCore Amazonian formula reviewed," "is VisioCore legit," and "VisioCore ingredients explained" reflects how skeptical consumers verify a vision supplement before purchase. These searches are part of a routine due diligence pattern. Buyers check ingredient panels, refund terms, manufacturing details, and dosing protocols. The searches do not indicate regulatory action, lawsuits, or confirmed product issues. The verified product facts buyers typically look for during that verification appear below.

Search queries around "VisioCore morning flush," "Amazonian vision formula," "vision supplement claims evaluated," and "VisioCore official website pricing" reflect how consumers research supplement positioning, ingredient composition, and purchase verification before making a decision. Consumers often evaluate supplement claims by reviewing ingredient panels, dosage protocols, and guarantee terms rather than relying on marketing language alone.

What Vision Support Supplements Are and How They Work

Vision support supplements are a category of dietary products that combine vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, and plant-based extracts associated in nutritional research with eye health. The category rests on a simple premise: the eyes, and particularly the retina and macula, have specific nutrient requirements, and diet alone may not always supply them in optimal amounts.

The most commonly studied compounds in this category are the carotenoids Lutein and Zeaxanthin, which concentrate naturally in the macula. Other ingredients that appear frequently in eye-nutrition formulas include the antioxidant vitamins C and E, zinc, copper, and botanical extracts such as Bilberry and Grape Seed. Vision support supplements are not medications and are not intended to treat eye disease. They are designed to provide nutritional support alongside a balanced diet, regular eye exams, and routine eye care.

VisioCore is one product within this broader category. The formula pairs micronutrients with a proprietary botanical and carotenoid blend in a once-or-twice-daily capsule format.

View the current VisioCore offer (official VisioCore page)

VisioCore Overview: What the Formula Includes

VisioCore is a dietary supplement manufactured in the USA in a facility that meets FDA guidelines for dietary supplement production. Each bottle contains 60 capsules, designed for a 30-day supply at the recommended serving of one capsule twice daily, 20 to 30 minutes before a meal with 8 oz of water.

The formula is built on three layers: a multivitamin base, a mineral profile, and a 240.5 mg proprietary botanical and carotenoid blend. VisioCore is sold exclusively through the official website at tryvisiocore.com. It is not stocked at GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Amazon, or other third-party retailers. VisioCore positions this direct-to-consumer model as a way to maintain ingredient sourcing control.

VisioCore's Amazonian positioning is designed to reflect a plant-based, antioxidant-focused approach to eye-wellness support. The botanical and carotenoid ingredients in the formula are widely used across the eye-nutrition supplement category and reflect the broader trend toward plant-derived antioxidant compounds in dietary supplement design.

VisioCore Supplement Facts: The Verified Ingredient Panel

The following ingredients appear on the verified VisioCore Supplement Facts panel. Each capsule provides:

Ingredient Amount Per Serving % Daily Value Vitamin A (as Beta-carotene) 50 mcg RAE 5% Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid) 100 mg 111% Calcium (as Calcium carbonate) 25 mg 2% Vitamin E (DL-Alpha tocopherol acetate) 10 mg 66% Vitamin B1 (Thiamine mononitrate) 4 mg 333% Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) 4 mg 307% Vitamin B3 (Niacin) 20 mg NE 125% Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) 13.5 mcg 562% Biotin 400 mcg 1,333% Magnesium (Magnesium oxide) 20 mg 5% Zinc (Zinc oxide) 16 mg 145% Selenium (Selenium AAC) 4 mcg 7% Copper (Copper gluconate) 1 mg 111% Chromium (Chromium picolinate) 1.8 mcg 5% Proprietary Blend 240.5 mg *

* Daily Value not established.

The 240.5 mg Proprietary Blend includes Lutein, Bilberry Extract (Vaccinium myrtillus, fruit), Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA), Eyebright (Euphrasia officinalis, herb), Zeaxanthin, Quercetin (Sophora japonica, bud), Rutin (Sophora japonica L., flower), L-Taurine, Grape Seed Extract (Vitis vinifera L., seed), and Lycopene.

VisioCore is a nutritional supplement and is not a replacement for medical diagnosis, treatment, or professional eye care.

VisioCore Ingredient Breakdown: Mechanism-Level Detail

Lutein

Lutein is a carotenoid that concentrates naturally in the macula, the central region of the retina responsible for sharp central vision. As a carotenoid, Lutein is designed to support the antioxidant environment in the macula and is widely used across the eye-nutrition supplement category. In VisioCore, it works as part of a daily dietary supplement routine and is not a standalone treatment.

Zeaxanthin

Zeaxanthin is the carotenoid pair to Lutein and also concentrates in the macula. It appears in VisioCore alongside Lutein because the two compounds are typically studied together in macular pigment research. Zeaxanthin is included to support the body's normal macular pigment density and antioxidant balance in eye tissues.

Bilberry Extract

Bilberry Extract (Vaccinium myrtillus, fruit) is a botanical with a long history of traditional use in eye-related applications, including a well-known piece of wartime aviation lore. Bilberry contains anthocyanin compounds and is included in VisioCore's proprietary blend to help support the antioxidant environment in eye tissues and support healthy circulation as part of a daily routine.

Grape Seed Extract

Grape Seed Extract (Vitis vinifera L., seed) is rich in proanthocyanidins, a class of polyphenol antioxidant compounds. It is included to help support the body's normal antioxidant environment and circulatory function and works as part of the broader botanical layer of the VisioCore formula.

Rutin

Rutin is a flavonoid sourced in this formula from Sophora japonica L. (flower). It is included to support the body's normal antioxidant systems and is paired with Quercetin from the same botanical source as part of a flavonoid-pair approach common in nutritional supplement design.

Quercetin

Quercetin is a flavonoid commonly studied for its antioxidant activity. Sourced from Sophora japonica (bud), Quercetin is included in VisioCore's proprietary blend to work as part of the formula's antioxidant layer.

Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA)

Alpha Lipoic Acid is an antioxidant compound that works in both water-soluble and fat-soluble environments in the body. ALA is included in VisioCore to help support the body's normal antioxidant defense systems and is widely studied as a general-purpose antioxidant ingredient.

L-Taurine

Taurine is an amino acid present naturally in eye tissue, particularly in the retina. L-Taurine is included in VisioCore's proprietary blend to support the body's normal taurine levels as part of a daily supplement routine.

Eyebright

Eyebright (Euphrasia officinalis, herb) is a botanical with a long history of traditional use in eye-related applications. It is included as part of VisioCore's botanical blend and works alongside the other plant extracts in the formula.

Lycopene

Lycopene is a red-pigmented carotenoid found in tomatoes and other red plant foods. Lycopene rounds out the carotenoid profile of the proprietary blend and works alongside Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and Beta-carotene.

Vitamin C

Each VisioCore capsule supplies 100 mg of Vitamin C (111% DV) as Ascorbic Acid. Vitamin C is designed to support the body's antioxidant systems and is widely included in eye-nutrition formulas.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is included at 10 mg per capsule (66% DV) as DL-Alpha tocopherol acetate. It works as a fat-soluble antioxidant and is paired with Vitamin C in many antioxidant-focused supplement formulas because the two vitamins support overlapping biological pathways.

Zinc

Zinc is included at 16 mg per capsule (145% DV). It is a mineral commonly found in eye-nutrition formulations and is designed to support general eye health and normal immune function.

Copper

Copper is paired with Zinc at 1 mg per capsule (111% DV). Zinc and Copper share absorption pathways, and Copper is included to help maintain the body's normal mineral balance when Zinc is supplemented.

Selenium

Selenium is included at 4 mcg per capsule (7% DV) as Selenium AAC. Selenium is a trace mineral that works as part of the body's natural antioxidant enzyme systems.

None of these ingredients individually constitutes a treatment for any disease. The proprietary blend and full ingredient panel are designed to provide nutritional support as part of a balanced daily routine, not to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition.

VisioCore Claims Evaluated: A Direct Look at the Marketing Language

VisioCore uses several distinctive phrases in its marketing. Each phrase is evaluated below against the verified ingredient panel and VisioCore's stated category positioning.

Claim Reviewed: Vision Support

VisioCore includes Lutein, Zeaxanthin, antioxidant vitamins (C and E), eye-relevant minerals (Zinc, Copper, Selenium), and botanical extracts (Bilberry, Grape Seed, Eyebright) commonly used in eye-health supplement formulas. The "vision support" framing reflects VisioCore's category as a daily nutritional supplement designed for the eye-wellness space. It is not a claim that the product treats, prevents, or reverses any eye condition.

Claim Reviewed: 8-Second Amazonian Morning Flush

This phrase refers to the daily capsule routine — one capsule taken with 8 oz of water, 20 to 30 minutes before a meal — and not to any instant-result claim. The "Amazonian" element of the phrase is part of VisioCore's narrative positioning around plant-based nutrition. The actual ingredient panel includes carotenoids and botanicals sourced from a range of global origins, not exclusively from the Amazon region.

Claim Reviewed: Crystal Clear Vision Support

The phrase "crystal clear vision support" reflects VisioCore's category positioning, not a guaranteed visual outcome. VisioCore is a dietary supplement designed to provide nutritional support. It is not a substitute for corrective lenses, prescription eye medications, regular eye exams, or professional eye care. Individual results vary, and no dietary supplement can guarantee vision clarity.

Claim Reviewed: Forgotten Amazonian Formula

This phrase is part of VisioCore's marketing narrative. The verified Supplement Facts panel includes ingredients used widely in the global eye-nutrition supplement market — Lutein and Zeaxanthin (commonly extracted from marigolds), Bilberry Extract (European tradition), Sophora japonica-derived Quercetin and Rutin (East Asian tradition), Grape Seed Extract, and Lycopene. The Amazonian framing is positioning language and does not constitute a claim about the geographic sourcing of specific ingredients.

Claim Reviewed: Manufactured to FDA Guidelines

VisioCore is manufactured in a U.S.-based facility that follows FDA guidelines for dietary supplement production. U.S. dietary supplement manufacturing operates under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA), which establishes the regulatory framework for ingredient labeling, structure-function claims, and Good Manufacturing Practices.

VisioCore Pricing and Bottle Options

VisioCore is available in three bottle configurations on the official website. All orders are backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Package Supply Price Per Bottle Total Bonuses 1-Bottle Pack 30-day $59 $59 — 3-Bottle Pack 90-day $49 $147 2 Free Bonuses + Free U.S. Shipping 6-Bottle Pack 180-day $39 $234 2 Free Bonuses + Free U.S. Shipping + VIP Premium Support

Promotional pricing of up to 67% off MSRP is available at tryvisiocore.com. The two digital bonuses included with 3-bottle and 6-bottle orders are The VisioCore Vision Breakthrough, a guide that covers at-home eye monitoring and vision health, and 21 Days of Smart Eating For Eye Health, a guide on nutritional approaches to eye wellness. Pricing and availability may change. Consumers should confirm current package details on the official VisioCore page before ordering.

View the current VisioCore offer (official VisioCore page)

VisioCore 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

VisioCore is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee from the date of original purchase. Customers who are not satisfied for any reason may contact the customer support team to begin the return process. Refund timing and eligibility are outlined in the official return policy.

This 60-day window applies to all three package options, including single-bottle purchases. Return instructions and the return mailing address are listed in the Shipping and Returns Policy on the official website. Consumers may choose to review the current guarantee terms directly on the official VisioCore page before ordering.

View the current VisioCore offer (official VisioCore page)

How to Take VisioCore: The Recommended Daily Protocol

VisioCore's recommended serving is one veggie capsule twice daily, 20 to 30 minutes before a meal, with an 8 oz glass of water. The first capsule is typically taken before breakfast — the dosing window VisioCore refers to as the "morning flush." The second capsule is taken before a later meal in the day.

The capsule format is designed for use as part of a daily routine. VisioCore is a dietary supplement and is not a substitute for prescription eye medications, corrective lenses, regular eye exams, or professional eye care. Anyone who is pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications, or living with a diagnosed medical condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement.

Availability and Shipping

VisioCore is sold exclusively through the official website at tryvisiocore.com. The product is not carried by GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Amazon, Walmart, or other third-party retailers. Consumers may choose to verify product availability and authenticity through the official VisioCore website.

Orders are processed within 24 hours, Monday through Friday. Standard U.S. delivery is 5 to 7 business days from the date of processing. Free U.S. shipping is included on the 3-bottle and 6-bottle packages. International shipping availability is listed on the official website.

Contact Information

VisioCore Customer Support

Phone: (888) 996-4479

Email: support@tryvisiocore.com

Order Support (Cartpanda)

Phone: 1-866-637-2482

Email: support@cartpanda.com

Product Return Address:

VisioCore

19655 E 35th Dr, Suite 100

Aurora, CO 80011 USA

Frequently Asked Questions About VisioCore

What is VisioCore?

VisioCore is a daily dietary supplement designed to provide nutritional support for vision wellness. Each capsule contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, carotenoids (Lutein and Zeaxanthin), and botanical extracts that include Bilberry, Grape Seed, and Eyebright.

What does the "8-second Amazonian morning flush" mean?

The phrase refers to VisioCore's daily dosing routine — one capsule taken with 8 oz of water, 20 to 30 minutes before breakfast. It describes the simple capsule-and-water protocol, not an immediate vision-change claim or an instant result.

How is VisioCore taken?

The recommended serving is one veggie capsule twice daily, 20 to 30 minutes before a meal, with 8 oz of water. Each bottle contains a 30-day supply at this serving rate.

Is VisioCore a treatment for eye conditions?

No. VisioCore is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It is not a substitute for prescription medications, corrective lenses, or professional eye care. Anyone with a diagnosed eye condition should consult their eye care provider.

Are VisioCore's ingredients clinically proven?

Individual ingredients in VisioCore — including Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Bilberry, and antioxidant vitamins — have been studied in nutritional research. The finished VisioCore formula has not been the subject of an independent product-level clinical trial. Ingredient-level research is not the same as product-level efficacy proof, and individual responses vary.

Where is VisioCore manufactured?

VisioCore is manufactured in a U.S.-based facility that follows FDA guidelines for dietary supplement production.

Where can VisioCore be purchased?

VisioCore is available exclusively through the official website at tryvisiocore.com. It is not sold at GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Amazon, or other third-party retailers.

What is the VisioCore guarantee?

VisioCore is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee from the date of original purchase. Refund requests are handled by the customer support team. Refund timing, eligibility, and full guarantee terms are outlined in the official return policy on the VisioCore website.

Can VisioCore be taken with other medications?

Anyone taking prescription medications, who is pregnant or nursing, or who has a diagnosed medical condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before adding any new supplement to their routine.

Summary

VisioCore is a U.S.-formulated daily vision support supplement built on three layers: a multivitamin base, a mineral profile, and a 240.5 mg proprietary blend that features Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Bilberry Extract, Grape Seed Extract, and additional botanical and antioxidant compounds. The serving protocol is one capsule twice daily, 20 to 30 minutes before meals, paired with 8 oz of water — the routine VisioCore refers to as the "8-second Amazonian morning flush."

The product is sold exclusively through the official website, with three package options at $59, $147, and $234. Pricing and availability may change. The 3-bottle and 6-bottle options include two digital bonus guides and free U.S. shipping. All orders are backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee, with refund timing and eligibility outlined in the official return policy.

VisioCore is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Anyone considering VisioCore should review the verified Supplement Facts panel, the stated guarantee terms, and current pricing directly on the official VisioCore page before ordering. Anyone taking prescription medications or living with a diagnosed medical condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement.

View the current VisioCore offer (official VisioCore page)

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. VisioCore is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The information presented in this release is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: The information contained in this release is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional and is not intended as medical advice. Readers are encouraged to consult their physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions about a medical condition or before starting any diet, exercise, or supplementation program. Do not disregard, avoid, or delay obtaining medical advice from a qualified healthcare provider because of information in this release. Pregnant or nursing women, individuals taking prescription medications, and those with diagnosed medical conditions should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using VisioCore or any dietary supplement.

Results May Vary: Individual results may vary. Customer experiences are individual and do not guarantee similar results. The information in this release is not intended to represent or guarantee that any individual will achieve specific results from using VisioCore. As with any dietary supplement, response varies from person to person based on diet, lifestyle, age, health status, and other factors. VisioCore is designed to be used consistently as part of a balanced diet and healthy daily routine.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, package configurations, bonus inclusions, and promotional offers referenced in this release are current as of the date of publication and are subject to change at any time without notice. Current pricing, package availability, shipping terms, and any promotional discounts are listed on the official VisioCore website at tryvisiocore.com. Readers are advised to confirm pricing directly on the official website before placing an order.

Marketing Disclosure: This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with VisioCore. See full terms and conditions at tryvisiocore.com.