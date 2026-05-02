Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Celebrates 306 New Graduates at Commencement Ceremony

Ohio, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) returned to E.J. Thomas Hall for its 46th Commencement Ceremony — a celebration honoring years of dedication, perseverance and achievement as 306 graduates crossed the stage to receive their degrees and begin careers in the healthcare professions.

Among the graduates, 164 earned Doctor of Medicine degrees from the College of Medicine, while 58 students received Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the College of Pharmacy. The College of Graduate Studies conferred 86 degrees and six certificates, and two students completed dual-degree programs. Notably, NEOMED’s Bitonte College of Dentistry welcomed its inaugural class in August, marking another milestone in the University’s continued growth.

The ceremony also recognized seven graduates during a special military pinning ceremony led by NEOMED Provost and Senior Vice President Forrest Faison III, M.D., retired vice admiral of the Medical Corps for the U.S. Navy.

“Your degree from NEOMED is far more than a credential,” said John T. Langell, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., M.B.A. “It is a declaration – one that signals to the world that you are ready to take on the complexity, the uncertainty, and the urgency of modern healthcare. And not just ready to meet those challenges – but ready to lead the way.”

Commencement keynote speaker Amol Soin, M.D., owner and medical director of Ohio Pain Clinic and a 2002 NEOMED graduate, encouraged graduates to lead with both skill and compassion as they begin the next chapter of their professional journeys.

“The future of medicine is not just about what you know,” said Dr. Soin. “It is about who you are. It is about the humanity you carry into every room, every diagnosis, every difficult conversation. Your knowledge makes you capable. You compassion makes you unforgettable.”

The University also presented an honorary degree to Cliff Deveny, M.D., advisor and emeritus CEO of Summa Health, in recognition of his decades of leadership and service to Northeast Ohio’s healthcare community.

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