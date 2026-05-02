Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Nears $1.1M Raised Whilst Cardano Price Prediction Targets $5.00

MONACO CITY, Monaco, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe is nearing $1.1 million in total presale capital raised as Stage 15 continues at $0.01634 per token, pushing the project deeper into its Q2 launch window ahead of the exchange debut. The move comes as Cardano price prediction headlines keep the $5.00 bull case in play, with Midnight, institutional tokenization, and network infrastructure upgrades returning to the center of the ADA narrative.



Cardano remains one of the major altcoin benchmarks in this setup, but its upside still depends on enterprise adoption, Midnight traction, and broader altcoin market strength building over time. AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where Stage 15 is live, the presale is approaching $1.1 million, and the next price reset can arrive before wider exchange access begins.

Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Nears $1.1M Raised While The Cardano Price Prediction Confirms The Bull Case

AlphaPepe’s move toward $1.1 million gives the presale another major milestone before launch. The project has already moved beyond $1 million raised, passed 8,100 holders, and brought its AlphaSwap AI DEX demo beyond 1,000 active users before public trading begins. That is the kind of milestone stack retail buyers watch when a presale starts shifting from early discovery into late-entry pressure.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Each stage transition removes the previous entry and pushes AlphaPepe closer to the public candle. Stage 15 is now live at $0.01634, and that stage-by-stage movement keeps tightening the current entry window.

Cardano remains the major altcoin benchmark in this setup. The $5.00 ADA target keeps returning because the network now has new institutional catalysts forming around Midnight, tokenized deposits, and enterprise-grade infrastructure. Monument Bank plans to tokenize up to £250 million of retail deposits on Midnight, while Google Cloud has entered a strategic collaboration with Midnight to support privacy-enhancing infrastructure and zero-knowledge technology.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics. They enter while the presale structure is still active and hold exposure before the exchange window opens.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

At the center of the project is AlphaSwap, the AI-powered decentralized exchange built specifically for meme coin traders. AlphaSwap is designed to solve three recurring problems in the sector: unsafe contracts, poor visibility into whale activity, and fragmented execution. The contract screening layer identifies suspicious token behavior before users interact with a contract. The whale tracking system gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution architecture is built on BSC with speed and low-cost access in mind.

The 1,000-user demo milestone matters because it gives AlphaPepe a product-led story before listing. Many meme coin launches still come to market with branding, community energy, and future promises. AlphaPepe is entering the final presale stretch with users already testing its core product. That gives the launch a different profile from a typical presale built only on hype.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before public trading begins. In a market where security remains one of the biggest concerns for early-stage buyers, AlphaPepe is approaching launch with a completed audit, a live product demo, and a growing holder base already in place. That combination is rare in the current presale market.

Conclusion

Cardano’s $5.00 target remains a bullish longer-term scenario tied to enterprise adoption, Midnight growth, tokenization demand, and stronger altcoin market conditions. Monument Bank’s planned £250 million retail deposit tokenization gives Midnight a clearer institutional narrative, while Google Cloud’s collaboration strengthens the infrastructure story around privacy-focused blockchain adoption.

But Cardano’s path to $5.00 still depends on large-scale adoption, network usage, and broader market conditions lining up over time. AlphaPepe is moving on a shorter timeline. Stage 15 is live, the presale is nearing $1.1 million, the AlphaSwap demo is active, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching with visible product traction already in place.

That is why the $1.1 million milestone matters. AlphaPepe is not asking the market to wait for utility after launch. Users are already testing the product, the audit is complete, the holder base is growing, and the presale has crossed a major psychological milestone before public trading begins. Cardano gives buyers the enterprise adoption trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 15 is active now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is AlphaPepe’s current presale status?

AlphaPepe is nearing $1.1 million raised with 8,100+ holders. Stage 15 is live at $0.01634, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 1,000 users, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching.

Can Cardano reach $5.00?

Cardano bulls see $5.00 as a longer-term target if Midnight adoption, enterprise tokenization, network upgrades, and broader altcoin market strength continue scaling. Current catalysts include Monument Bank’s planned deposit tokenization on Midnight and Google Cloud’s infrastructure collaboration with Midnight.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AlphaPepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34d416a1-fa87-4a5c-abbc-3481d45ef3d6