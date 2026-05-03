Russian Oil Asset Fund Launches Public Website and Solana Token Information Hub for $ROAF

VOLGOGRAD, Russia, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Russian Oil Asset Fund, known as ROAF, has launched its public website at ROAFGov.com, introducing the market to $ROAF, an energy-themed digital asset project built on Solana. The launch gives prospective participants access to the project’s contract address, token information, roadmap, community links, and public-facing positioning as it begins building awareness around the intersection of energy markets, geopolitical finance, and blockchain-based digital assets.

The new ROAF website presents the project as a “sovereign energy protocol” on Solana and outlines its current Phase I development priorities, including token launch, liquidity pool deployment, community growth, website and brand identity deployment, and planned applications for CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap listings. The website also lists the $ROAF contract address and provides links to the project’s X profile, Telegram community, and decentralized market tracking resources.

ROAF’s public launch comes at a time when digital asset communities are paying increased attention to tokenized real-world asset narratives, energy-backed financial concepts, and blockchain projects that connect commodity-market themes with decentralized markets. The original community discussion around ROAF has focused heavily on oil-market volatility, Russian energy narratives, BRICS-related speculation, and crypto payment rails, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT.

Unlike broad market commentary or viral speculation, ROAF’s updated public presence gives users a specific destination to evaluate the project’s stated roadmap, token architecture, and community channels. According to the website, $ROAF is issued on Solana using the Token-2022 standard, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens and stated future plans that include staking, revenue-share mechanics, governance, exchange listings, and additional infrastructure development.

The project’s website also includes a disclaimer stating that $ROAF is a speculative digital asset on the Solana blockchain and is not backed by physical oil reserves or any government entity. This distinction is important as ROAF continues to build its community and clarify its positioning within the broader digital asset market.

ROAF’s launch provides a more formal reference point for market participants following the project, replacing scattered online speculation with a centralized project page, published roadmap, contract address, and direct community links.

For more information, visit: https://www.roafgov.com/

Socials:

Telegram: https://t.me/roafonsol

X: https://x.com/ROAFONSOL

Website: https://www.roafgov.com/

Contract Address: RoAFTaaY51FvFTiEaiVYbg8bjFnGkBMzEor85JwVibe

Ticker: $ROAF