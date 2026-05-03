Bath & Body Works launches an out-of-this-galaxy collection to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, only in theaters May 22

What you should know:

Limited-edition Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collection debuts May 4 for Bath & Body Works rewards members and May 11 for all customers, online and in stores across the US and Canada. The collection will launch in international markets later this year.

The collection introduces three original fragrances inspired by the Star Wars universe — Force Flow, Bounty Hunter and Ice Planet — designed to capture the strength, adventure and emotional connection of the Mandalorian and Grogu.

The assortment spans body care, home fragrance and candles, along with a select range of collectible accessories.



COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As excitement builds for the highly-anticipated theatrical release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22, Bath & Body Works invites fans to step deeper into the galaxy with its first Star Wars-inspired collaboration with a limited-edition Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collection. The intergalactic assortment will be available beginning May 4 for Bath & Body Works rewards members and May 11 for all customers, online and in-stores across the US and Canada. The international launch will follow in the coming months and reach more than 40 markets by the end of 2026.

Just in time for Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and the film’s theatrical release, the collection brings two of Star Wars most recognizable characters into the world of fragrance. Three brand new scents anchor the launch: Force Flow, Bounty Hunter, and Ice Planet, making the lineup an ideal Father’s Day gift for fans looking to celebrate dad with an unexpected, cosmic twist.

The collection represents the latest chapter in the larger Bath & Body Works and Disney collaboration, pairing LucasFilm’s storytelling with Bath & Body Works’ fragrance craftsmanship to translate elements of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu into scent inspired by the strength, adventure and emotional connection of the film. The assortment allows fans to stay connected to the cinematic experience, between theater visits and long after the credits roll.

“Fragrance is at the heart of what we do,” said Kristie Lewis, executive vice president of merchandising at Bath & Body Works. “Our team has deep expertise in translating emotion, personality and storytelling into scent, and this collaboration allowed us to thoughtfully bring the Mandalorian and Grogu to life in a way that feels authentic to the Star Wars universe while still delivering the high-quality, feel-good fragrance experience consumers know and love -from Bath & Body Works.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Bath & Body Works to bring the essence of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu to fans through this inspired collection in a way that feels fresh and unexpected. By blending iconic Star Wars storytelling with world-class fragrance, this collaboration delivers a fresh, sensory experience that lets fans bring their favorite characters into their daily routines," said Liz Shortreed, senior vice president - Americas and global softlines, Disney Consumer Products.

ABOUT THE FRAGRANCES:

Each fragrance was expertly crafted by Bath & Body Works perfumers to reflect distinct aspects of the curated Star Wars: Mandalorian and Grogu universe, from character traits to environment and atmosphere. Designed to evoke the strength of the Mandalorian and the heart and curiosity of Grogu, the scents translate iconic elements into layered fragrance notes designed to spark imagination and emotion. The assortment includes 26 forms, including body spray, body cream, 3-in-1 body wash, cologne, 3-wick candles, and gentle foaming hand soap.*

Force Flow: green apple, salted lavender and cosmic sage.

Bounty Hunter: Beskar sea salt, solar woods and protective patchouli.

Ice Planet (loyalty-exclusive three-wick candle): frozen cypress, glistening water and radiant amber.



COLLECTIBLE ACCESSORIES:

The new Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collection features an array of decorative accessories, from stylish tote bags to 3-wick candle pedestals and PocketBac holders. These accessories bring a touch of interplanetary action to everyday routines. Some of the accessories include:

Mandalorian and Grogu PocketBac Holder

Mandalorian and Grogu 3-Wick Candle Pedestal

Mandalorian Wallflower Heater



Loyalty online exclusives include:

Grogu Snacks Collectible Tin

Canvas Bag

Mandalorian and Grogu Coin Purse

Mandalorian Extendable Arm PocketBac Holder

For more information about the new Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collection, visit bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good.



The brand’s beloved and iconic scents are expertly crafted for exceptional performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works’ body care products are available in multiple forms including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand’s famous 3-wick candles are made with rich, high quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base, for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance.



Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works anytime and anywhere they choose, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 500-plus international locations, online at bathandbodyworks.com and on Amazon (as of March 4, 2026).

ABOUT STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” an all-new Star Wars film opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, is written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor, and is produced by Jon Favreau, p.g.a., Kathleen Kennedy, p.g.a., Dave Filoni, p.g.a., and Ian Bryce, p.g.a., with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd

*Ice Planet 3-Wick Candle and Grogu PocketBac Holder will not be available in Canada. Ice Planet 3-Wick Candle, Grogu Coin Purse, and the Mandalorian Wallflower Heater will not be available internationally.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Nedelman

Communications@bbw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dc9a40a-dfad-4781-94f5-cfa218c1b60f