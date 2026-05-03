Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ); Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH); Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX); and Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LKQ CORPORATION (NASDAQ: LKQ):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ). The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares prior to February 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you should visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lkq-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Alternatively, shareholders who purchased LKQ Corporation shares between February 27, 2023, and July 23, 2025, can participate in the class action.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action alleges that LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ), through certain of its senior executives, misled investors regarding the performance and risks associated with its $2.1 billion acquisition of Uni-Select, including the FinishMaster business.

According to the underlying securities fraud complaint, LKQ Corporation, through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) FinishMaster was losing major customers even before the acquisition closed; (2) the business was unable to maintain market share amid increasing competition; (3) integration efforts were not producing the expected revenue or margin benefits; and (4) competitive pricing pressure was eroding profitability. As a result, it is alleged that LKQ’s reported financial strength and growth prospects were materially overstated. Investors only began to learn the truth through a series of disclosures between April 2024 and July 2025, when LKQ cut financial guidance multiple times; reported missed revenue and margin targets; admitted that FinishMaster had been losing customers since before the acquisition; and disclosed ongoing market share losses due to competitive pricing pressure.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you have held LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares since prior to February 27, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lkq-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, shareholders who purchased LKQ Corporation shares between February 27, 2023, and July 23, 2025, can participate in the class action.

$LKQ #LKQ #LKQCorporation

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. (NYSE: MOH) :

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), shares prior to February 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/molina-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), through certain of its officers, failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's "medical cost trend assumptions"; (2) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a "dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend"; (3) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services"; and (4) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/molina-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MOH #Molina #MOH

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ: PSIX):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX). The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) shares prior to May 8, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired your shares between May 8, 2025, through March 2, 2026, you may be able to participate in this securities fraud class action.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities prior to May 8, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired your shares between May 8, 2025, through March 2, 2026, you may be able to participate in this securities fraud class action.

#PSIX $PSIX #PowerSolutions

VARONIS SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: VRNS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), prior to February 4, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/varonis-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), through certain of its officers, provided investors with materially false or misleading information concerning Varonis’ expected annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s ability to maintain ARR projections while converting both its federal and non-federal existing on-prem customers to the software-asa-service (“SaaS”) alternative offering. Such statements were made while failing to disclose material adverse facts concerning the true state of Varonis’ ability to convert its existing customer base; notably, that it was not truly equipped to convince existing users of the benefits of converting to the SaaS offering or otherwise maintain those customers on its platform, resulting in significantly reduced ARR growth potential in the near-term. When Varonis announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a significant miss to ARR and reducing its projections for the full fiscal year 2025, the stock suffered a massive single-day decline of over 48%.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), prior to February 4, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/varonis-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#Varonis #VRNS $VRNS

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com