CAPHRA Urges Policymakers to Expand the Tobacco Cessation Toolkit

MANILA, Philippines, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAPHRA is calling for a more comprehensive, evidence-based approach to tobacco cessation and harm reduction — one that acknowledges the full range of risks faced by smokers and oral tobacco users worldwide, and the diverse ways adults successfully move away from deadly products that includes safer nicotine options for adults.

What Are Safer Nicotine Options for Adults Who Smoke?

Safer nicotine options are regulated products that do not involve burning tobacco and are manufactured under clear safety and quality standards. They include NRT (nicotine replacement treatments) as well as regulated nicotine products.

A full toolkit of regulated, lower-risk alternatives drives the outcomes that matter most: fewer people using cigarettes and dangerous oral tobacco products, fewer preventable deaths, lower health system costs, and faster population-level progress.

This is not a question of ideology or product preference. It is a question of measurable impact.

Why a Broader "Toolkit" Delivers Better Public Health Outcomes

People do not quit tobacco in the same way. Some switch quickly; others move gradually. Cultural context, product preference, and individual circumstances all shape the transition. Restricting policy to a single cessation pathway limits reach and slows progress — not because people lack motivation, but because the system offers too few options.

The public health objective is straightforward: real choice for adults who smoke, robust product standards, and controlled access under firm rules.

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