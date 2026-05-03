Moisturizing Cream Market Size to Hit USD 24.54 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Skincare Awareness and Demand for Natural Products | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Moisturizing Cream Market size was valued at USD 14.07 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 24.54 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.72% over the forecast period.

The market analysis for moisturizing creams shows how consumer demand for skincare products is rising due to growing knowledge of the advantages of hydration and personal grooming.





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The U.S. Moisturizing Cream Market size was valued at USD 4.09 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.97 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% from 2026 to 2035.

The market for moisturizing cream is expanding due to rising skincare consciousness and the use of high-end products. Consumers are investing in cutting-edge moisturizing formulations due to growing worries about aging, dry skin, and pollution.

Increasing Consumer Awareness and Daily Skincare Habits Boost Market Expansion Globally

Global demand for moisturizing creams is being driven by growing knowledge of the benefits of hydration and skin health. Due to lifestyle concerns, pollution, and climate change, consumers are incorporating skincare more and more into their daily routines. Personalized and dermatologist-tested products are becoming more and more popular, which boosts market expansion. Furthermore, influencer marketing and digital marketing are increasing consumer interaction, especially among younger generations looking for multipurpose and efficient formulas.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Emollients led with a 38.60% share in 2025 due to their widespread use in hydration and skin barrier repair. Ceramides were the fastest growing with a CAGR of 8.10% driven by their advanced dermatological benefits and ability to restore natural lipids.

By Category

Premium segment dominated with a 61.40% share in 2025 supported by strong demand for branded, dermatologically tested, and anti-aging formulations. Mass segment grew fastest with a CAGR of 7.50% driven by affordability and expanding distribution across supermarkets and e-commerce channels.

By Consumer Group

Adults led with a 72.30% share in 2025 attributed to the consistent use of skincare products for hydration, anti-aging, and protection. Children were the fastest growing with a CAGR of 8.35% due to heightened parental awareness of skin sensitivity and safety.

By Distribution Channel

Store-Based held a 64.80% share in 2025 as it is offering consumers physical product trials and immediate purchases. Non-Store-Based grew fastest with a CAGR of 9.10% due to digital transformation and convenience trends.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the Moisturizing Cream Market and accounted for 40.25% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the high personal care spending and innovation in dermatological formulations. Consumers prioritize anti-aging, SPF-infused, and fragrance-free creams for daily hydration.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Moisturizing Cream Market over 2026-2035, with a projected CAGR of 6.28% due to growing skincare awareness, urbanization, and beauty consciousness among consumers. Rising disposable incomes and the influence of Korean and Japanese skincare trends fuel strong product demand.

Key Players:

L’Oréal

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Kao Corporation

Amorepacific Corporation

L’Occitane en Provence

Clarins Group

Avon Products, Inc.

Mary Kay Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Oriflame Holding AG

Natura & Co

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Coty Inc.

The Body Shop International Limited

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, L’Oréal partnered with IBM to develop a generative-AI foundation model focused on enhancing sustainable cosmetic formulation design, optimizing ingredient usage, and accelerating innovation across its global skincare and beauty product portfolio.

In May 2025, Unilever announced a US$1.5 billion investment in Mexico between 2025 and 2028 to expand its beauty and personal-care manufacturing operations, strengthen regional supply chains, and meet growing market demand.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Purchase Frequency & Consumption Metrics – helps you understand repurchase rates, annual usage volume, and buying patterns across different moisturizing cream categories.

– helps you understand repurchase rates, annual usage volume, and buying patterns across different moisturizing cream categories. Sales Channel Performance & E-Commerce Insights – helps you evaluate the contribution of online vs. offline channels, growth of digital sales, and transaction value trends.

– helps you evaluate the contribution of online vs. offline channels, growth of digital sales, and transaction value trends. Brand Awareness & Customer Loyalty Analysis – helps you assess brand recognition, repeat purchase behavior, and switching trends between premium and mass-market products.

– helps you assess brand recognition, repeat purchase behavior, and switching trends between premium and mass-market products. Sustainability & Eco-Friendly Product Trends – helps you track adoption of recyclable packaging, vegan formulations, and environmentally responsible production practices.

– helps you track adoption of recyclable packaging, vegan formulations, and environmentally responsible production practices. Consumer Behavior & Market Dynamics – helps you identify evolving consumer preferences, retention patterns, and demand drivers shaping the moisturizing cream market.

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