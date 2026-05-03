Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale AI DEX Hits Final Testing Whilst Bitcoin Price Prediction Points to $120,000

MONACO, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe has moved AlphaSwap, its AI-powered DeFi exchange, into final testing as Stage 15 continues at $0.01634 per token, pushing the project deeper into its Q2 launch window ahead of the exchange debut. The presale has raised over $1 million, passed 8,200 holders, brought the AlphaSwap demo beyond 1,000 active users, and completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit before public trading begins.





Bitcoin remains the blue-chip benchmark in this setup, but its upside still depends on ETF flows, institutional demand, and broader macro support building over time. AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where AlphaSwap is now in final testing, Stage 15 is active, and the next price reset can arrive before wider exchange access begins.

Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe AI DEX Hits Final Testing While The Bitcoin Price Prediction Confirms The Bull Case

AlphaPepe’s AlphaSwap entering final testing gives the presale another major product milestone before launch. The project has already moved beyond $1 million raised, passed 8,200 holders, and brought its AlphaSwap AI DEX demo beyond 1,000 active users before public trading begins. That is the kind of milestone stack retail buyers watch when a presale starts shifting from early discovery into late-entry pressure.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Each stage transition removes the previous entry and pushes AlphaPepe closer to the public candle. Stage 15 is now live at $0.01634, and that stage-by-stage movement keeps tightening the current entry window.

Bitcoin remains the blue-chip benchmark in this setup. The latest Bitcoin price prediction keeps the $120,000 level in focus as BTC trades near the upper end of its April recovery range, with BlackRock’s IBIT leading renewed ETF demand. US spot Bitcoin ETFs also recorded $2.44 billion in April inflows, reinforcing the institutional demand story behind the current BTC recovery.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics. They enter while the presale structure is still active and hold exposure before the exchange window opens.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

At the center of the project is AlphaSwap, the AI-powered decentralized exchange built specifically for meme coin traders. AlphaSwap is designed to solve three recurring problems in the sector: unsafe contracts, poor visibility into whale activity, and fragmented execution. The contract screening layer identifies suspicious token behavior before users interact with a contract. The whale tracking system gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution architecture is built on BSC with speed and low-cost access in mind.

The final testing milestone matters because it gives AlphaPepe a product-led story before listing. Many meme coin launches still come to market with branding, community energy, and future promises. AlphaPepe is entering the final presale stretch with users already testing its core product, while the team now focuses on interface speed, contract scan accuracy, wallet activity alerts, and execution flow before the Q2 rollout.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before public trading begins. In a market where security remains one of the biggest concerns for early-stage buyers, AlphaPepe is approaching launch with a completed audit, a live product demo, final testing underway, and a growing holder base already in place. That combination is rare in the current presale market.

Conclusion

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recently posted one of their strongest inflow periods of the year, reinforcing the broader institutional case for the $120,000 Bitcoin target. BlackRock’s IBIT has continued to lead renewed ETF demand, while Bitcoin has traded near the $77,700 to $78,000 range during the April recovery. That matters because ETF demand has become one of the clearest signs of institutional conviction behind BTC’s next move.

But Bitcoin’s path to $120,000 still depends on large-scale capital flows, macro support, and broader risk appetite lining up over time. AlphaPepe is moving on a shorter timeline. Stage 15 is live, the presale has already crossed $1 million, AlphaSwap has entered final testing, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching with visible product traction already in place.

That is why the final testing update matters. AlphaPepe is not asking the market to wait for utility after launch. Users are already testing the product, the audit is complete, the holder base is growing, and the presale has crossed a major psychological milestone before public trading begins. Bitcoin gives buyers the institutional long-cycle trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 15 is active now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

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FAQs

What is the AlphaPepe AI DEX final testing update?

AlphaSwap has entered final testing after surpassing 1,000 demo users. The platform includes AI contract screening, whale tracking, and cross-chain execution ahead of the planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The Bitcoin price prediction points toward $120,000 if ETF inflows, institutional demand, and broader market conditions continue supporting BTC through the current cycle. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.44 billion in April inflows, while Bitcoin traded near the upper end of its April recovery range.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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