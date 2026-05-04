Rare Earth Metals Market Projected to Reach USD 21.03 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising Demand from Clean Energy and EV Technologies | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rare Earth Metals Market was valued at USD 9.06 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 21.03 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.75% from 2026 to 2035.

The market for rare earth metals is steadily expanding due to rising demand from high-tech devices, electric vehicles, and various sustainable energy technologies. These metals are essential to the manufacturing of magnets needed for electric car engines and wind power systems.





Download PDF Sample of Rare Earth Metals Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5597

U.S. Rare Earth Metals Market was valued at USD 0.91 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.75%.

The U.S. market is growing at a faster rate due to increased demand for rare earth metals in defense equipment, electric vehicles, and renewable energy applications. The government is taking steps to improve mining capacity, lessen dependency on imports, and expand the availability of native supplies.

Accelerating Global Electric Vehicle Production Boost Market Growth

The demand for rare earth permanent magnets is rising significantly as a result of the global transition to clean energy and the expansion of electric vehicles. Because of their great energy density, efficiency, and compactness, these magnets are essential to the design of EV traction motors, which weigh between one and two kilograms each. The consumption is higher for offshore wind turbines, particularly those with direct drive, around 600–800 kg per megawatt. By 2040, demand is expected to treble, according to the International Energy Agency.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Cerium segment accounted for the largest share of around 33% in the Rare Earth Metals Market in 2025 due to its oxidizing capability and low price relative to other rare earth metals. The Neodymium segment is projected to record the highest growth rate in the coming decade till 2035 owing to the rapidly growing requirement for powerful neodymium-based permanent magnets utilized in electric automobiles.

By Application

The Magnets segment held the largest market share of about 38% in 2025 due to their importance in many growing sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, and renewable energy industries. Catalysts represented the fastest-growing segment during 2026-2035 due to the strict emission standards and demand for cleaner energy sources.

By End-Use Industry

The Electronics segment held the dominant share of approximately 29% in 2025, due to the widespread use of rare earth elements in semiconductor components, display screens, batteries, and other components of electronics. The Energy segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during 2026-2035, due to the rapid shift towards renewable energies such as wind and solar, and electric vehicles.

If You Need Any Customization on Rare Earth Metals Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5597

Regional Insights:

Due to China's dominance in rare earth mining and downstream processing, separation, and magnet production, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market for rare earth metals in 2025, accounting for almost 65% of revenues. The world's largest known reserve of rare earth minerals is found in the Bayan Obo mine in Inner Mongolia, China, which also produces the world's heaviest rare earths.

The region of North America represents one of the most rapidly developing segments of the Rare Earth Metals Market from the perspective of supply development, where the US and Canada are actively promoting their supply chain development programs.

Key Players:

MP Materials

China Northern Rare Earth High-Tech

Lynas Rare Earths

Iluka Resources

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Jiangxi Ganzhou Rare Earth Group

Shenghe Resources

Arafura Resources

Neo Performance Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials

Texas Mineral Resources Corp

Ucore Rare Metals

American Rare Earths

Energy Fuels

AEM REE

Rare Element Resources

Mkango Resources

USA Rare Earth

Materion Advanced Materials

Idaho Strategic Resources

Recent Developments:

2025: MP Materials commenced commercial production of NdFeB permanent magnets at its Fort Worth, Texas manufacturing facility the first U.S.-produced rare earth magnets in decades under a long-term supply agreement with General Motors for EV traction motor magnets, marking a landmark milestone in U.S. rare earth supply chain independence.

2025: Lynas Rare Earths completed construction of its Texas rare earth processing facility under a DoD-funded agreement, adding U.S.-based heavy rare earth separation capacity to complement its existing Australian mining and Malaysian processing operations.

Buy Full Research Report on Rare Earth Metals Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5597

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you track investments in advanced extraction, patent activity in recycling, and R&D focus on sustainable processing techniques.

– helps you track investments in advanced extraction, patent activity in recycling, and R&D focus on sustainable processing techniques. PRODUCTION & SUPPLY CHAIN DYNAMICS – helps you analyze production capacity, supply concentration across key countries, and lead times from extraction to end-use processing.

– helps you analyze production capacity, supply concentration across key countries, and lead times from extraction to end-use processing. MARKET PERFORMANCE & FINANCIAL INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate pricing trends, revenue growth by application, and market share of leading global producers.

– helps you evaluate pricing trends, revenue growth by application, and market share of leading global producers. ENVIRONMENTAL & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you assess recycling rates, emission reductions, and compliance with environmental regulations and mining standards.

– helps you assess recycling rates, emission reductions, and compliance with environmental regulations and mining standards. TRADE & GEOPOLITICAL ANALYSIS – helps you understand export-import dynamics, strategic reserves, and global agreements impacting rare earth supply security.

Read Other Related Reports:

Rare Earth Recycling Market

Critical Minerals Market

Permanent Magnet Market

Space Mining Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.