Novelty Nobility Taps AGC Biologics to Further Develop Bispecific Drug Candidate

Successful partnership continues as bispecific antibody candidate moves to GMP manufacturing; project highlights Japan's advanced capabilities in bioprocessing and AGC Biologics' expanding global network

CHIBA, Japan, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novelty Nobility, a clinical-stage biotech company based in South Korea, expanded its manufacturing agreement with AGC Biologics, your friendly CDMO expert, to advance their bispecific antibody drug candidate through process development and GMP manufacturing at AGC Biologics’ facility in Chiba, Japan.

This second partnership, continued from the last year, underscores the successful track record and deep expertise AGC Biologics provides for developing complex biologics. The project leverages AGC Biologics’ global network, having successfully completed cell line development in Copenhagen, Denmark. The program is now on track for a seamless tech transfer to the Chiba site for the next critical manufacturing stages.

"AGC Biologics has proven to be an ideal manufacturing partner for advancing our most complex programs. Their seamless global network — from cell line development to GMP manufacturing — gives us the confidence to move NN4101 forward with speed and precision." said Sang Gyu Park, CEO of Novelty Nobility. "We believe this bispecific antibody has the potential to offer a truly differentiated treatment option for patients with neovascular retinal diseases."

Novelty Nobility’s bispecific antibody drug candidate NN4101 is a first-in-class bispecific antibody intended for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases. It uniquely connects a fully human anti-c-Kit monoclonal antibody with a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) trap.

"Our continued partnership with Novelty Nobility is a testament to the trust and confidence customers have in our technical expertise and our global network's capabilities," said Tadashi Murano, President of the AGC Life Science Company. "Our mammalian expression teams are adept at handling complex proteins, and we are a world leader in applying flexible, single-use bioreactor technology. We are proud to support Novelty Nobility as they advance this innovative candidate toward the clinic."

The project highlights the power of AGC Biologics’ integrated global facility network, offering customers a seamless experience by combining world-class expertise with a strong regional presence. To further support growing demand in the region and globally, AGC Biologics is expanding its footprint in Japan with a new state-of-the-art facility in Yokohama. The Yokohama site is designed to utilize the latest single-use bioreactor technology to offer large-scale GMP manufacturing, making it one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in Japan.

"When clients work with us, they tap into our entire global network which brings teams together for a seamless experience," noted Susumu Zen-in, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AGC Biologics’ Chiba site. "This approach is creating wins for our partners and for AGC Biologics throughout the APAC region. The upcoming capacity at our new Yokohama site will only strengthen our ability to meet the global demand for vital biopharmaceuticals."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, to provide friendly and expert services. We provide world-class development and manufacturing of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with locations in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba and Yokohama, Japan. AGC Biologics is a part of AGC Inc.’s Life Science Business. The Life Science Business runs eight facilities focused on biopharmaceuticals, advanced therapies, small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients, and agrochemicals. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

About Novelty Nobility

Novelty Nobility is a clinical-stage biotech company driven by a mission to maximize the potential of therapeutic antibodies. The company is dedicated to developing next-generation treatments for immunology and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging its proprietary fully human antibody discovery platform, PREXISE®-D, together with deep expertise in protein engineering, Novelty Nobility is advancing a diverse pipeline of monoclonal antibodies (mAb), bispecific antibodies (bsAb), and antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) — modalities where scientific novelty translates into meaningful benefits for patients.

AGC Inc. corporate contact: info-pr@agc.com

AGC Biologics media contact: ksills@agc.com

Novelty Nobility media contact: ok.kwon@noveltynobility.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cecf4f80-22df-4bbf-b0a7-f50b9acf9495