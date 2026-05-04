Marten Falls First Nation and Bird Construction Form Majority Indigenous‑Owned Partnership, Piinahzii LP, to Collaborate on Community Infrastructure Projects

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX BDT) today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Marten Falls First Nation through the formation of Piinahzii Limited Partnership (“the Partnership”), a majority Indigenous‑owned partnership. The Partnership will work collaboratively on infrastructure projects within the community and the Marten Falls Traditional Territory. Piinahzii LP establishes a long-term framework for cooperative project delivery aligned with community-defined priorities and objectives.

The Partnership intends to pursue community infrastructure opportunities that support both near-term needs and longer-term development objectives. The parties will work together to align planning, delivery, and local participation in a manner that reflects community values and supports sustainable outcomes.

An important element of the partnership is its emphasis on community readiness and capacity building, recognizing that infrastructure development extends beyond construction alone. This includes strengthening local delivery capabilities, supporting workforce development, and creating pathways for Marten Falls members and Indigenous-owned businesses to participate through employment, training, and subcontracting opportunities as projects advance. The partnership builds on years of community-led planning and engagement and reflects a shared commitment to transparency, cooperation, and consensus-based governance, with the objective of delivering lasting community benefits over time.

“For years we have worked diligently to advance our community priorities,” said Chief Bruce Achneepineskum of Marten Falls First Nation. “This partnership supports our commitment to building community infrastructure while advancing community readiness priorities that help our community prepare for the opportunities ahead. We have always said that building infrastructure must go hand in hand with building our people, our businesses, and our capacity. This partnership reflects that vision. We are confident that Bird is the right partner to support our readiness work and to help ensure our community is positioned to participate meaningfully, now and into the future.”

“At Bird, we believe lasting partnerships start early, by listening, building trust, and investing in people,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird Construction Inc. “We value the opportunity to partner with Marten Falls First Nation on an important step for the community and its future. This partnership is about working collaboratively on community infrastructure while supporting readiness initiatives that build skills, experience, and local capacity, creating clear pathways for Marten Falls members and businesses to participate meaningfully over the long term.”

In connection with entering into the Partnership and related agreements, Bird has agreed to issue approximately 20,000 common shares to Ozhiitaah, LP, a Marten Falls First Nation development group and Bird’s partner in the Partnership, subject to TSX approval.

About Bird Construction



Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 105 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

For further information:

Rachel Pattimore

Vice President, Investor Relations

(403) 520-2621

investor.relations@bird.ca

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation), including statements about the likelihood of success in completing the project. This forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data but is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

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