AIM Congress Expands Global Investment Dialogue into China’s Greater Bay Area with Launch of AIM Talks China 2026 in Guangzhou

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and GUANGZHOU, China, May 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM Congress, the world’s leading investment platform, continues to expand its footprint in China with the launch of AIM Talks 2026 in Guangzhou. Featuring the “China Investment Matchmaking Meeting”, the event marks the entry of AIM Talks into China’s Greater Bay Area (GBA), one of the world’s most dynamic economic regions, and will reinforce the platform’s role in shaping global investment dialogue amid evolving trade dynamics and growing demand for resilient, future-ready markets.

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade and President of AIM Congress, said: “In today’s global landscape, strengthening economic resilience requires deeper trade integration, more efficient supply chains and sustained cross-border partnerships. The United Arab Emirates continues to advance open and sustainable trade, while supporting capital flows into high-growth sectors and reinforcing its position as a global hub for trade and investment.”

H.E. added, “Platforms such as AIM Talks play a vital role in connecting markets, supporting the exchange of ideas and advancing cooperation between key economic hubs, such as the Greater Bay Area and the Middle East. These initiatives contribute to expanding opportunities for the private sector and strengthening collaboration across priority sectors.”

Scheduled for 17–18 June 2026, the Guangzhou edition will take place in one of the city’s core financial and business districts—an influential economic engine within the Greater Bay Area. Home to leading multinational corporations, financial institutions, and high-growth innovation enterprises, the location reflects Guangzhou’s position as a strategic gateway for international investment and cross-border business collaboration.

The Head of the Guangzhou Tianhe Central Business District Management Committee stated: “Tianhe CBD will seize this opportunity to actively integrate into the broader China-UAE cooperation framework, helping Guangzhou become the gateway of choice for Gulf investors entering the Chinese market.”

AIM Talks China 2026 is a high-level international forum that will convene policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to explore emerging opportunities and address key challenges across industrial transformation, global supply chains, and sustainable trade. Meanwhile reinforcing its role in shaping the future of global investment flows, cross border collaboration, and economic integration.

The initiative aligns with China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), in particular its focus on high quality development, technologically advanced, and more efficient methods of industrial production. It also underscores the increasing importance of the Greater Bay Area as a driver of global economic growth, industrial modernization, and technological progress.

The Guangzhou edition will feature an agenda that spotlights the city’s priority sectors, including advanced manufacturing, AI-driven production, robotics, smart factory ecosystems, the biomedical and health industry, intelligent connected vehicles, new energy vehicles, the low-altitude economy, and broader high-tech industries.

In parallel, the forum will address the rapid expansion of digital trade and cross-border e-commerce, highlighting the infrastructure and regulatory frameworks required to enable scalable, technology-driven commerce. Sustainability will remain a core focus, with sessions dedicated to green trade, low-carbon industrial models, and environmentally responsible investment strategies.

Energy transition will also feature prominently, with discussions on electric vehicle ecosystems, next-generation battery technologies, and smart energy infrastructure. The agenda will further highlight life sciences and bio-manufacturing as emerging growth sectors, driven by advances in research, artificial intelligence, and large-scale production capabilities.

Through these focus areas, the forum positions AIM Talks China 2026 as a platform for strategic insights and high-impact partnerships, reflecting Guangzhou’s evolution into a digitally enabled, innovation-led industrial ecosystem and a key gateway for global trade and investment.

As part of AIM Congress’s Global Markets pillar, AIM Talks China 2026 is designed to strengthen cross-border collaboration, unlock new investment opportunities, and facilitate the flow of capital across key global markets. With its expansion into the Greater Bay Area, AIM Congress sets a new benchmark for global investment dialogue, bridging markets, accelerating partnerships, and driving the next phase of economic transformation.

To know more, visit: aimcongress.cn

For inquiries, please contact: info@aimcongress.cn

Contact:

Marina Mounir William

marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ec70336-5e3a-4f90-bb87-5bd00431c2b6